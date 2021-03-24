The Tivy Lady Antlers jumped to an early lead against Boerne Champion Tuesday night, but a late surge by Champion led to a 15-5 victory for the Chargers.
The first four innings were marked by tremendous defense and spectacular pitching by Jordyn Joy.
Joy held Tivy's formidable foe to a scoreless four innings of play before Champion rallied late in the game.
Champion scored 10 runs in the fifth inning and five more in the sixth inning, to put the Lady Antlers away late.
Before Champion rallied, the Lady Antlers were able to score first and hold the lead through the first part of the fifth inning.
Gabby Watts scored the first of her two runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Watts singled to left and stole second base while Liana Lopez was at the plate.
Lopez popped out, bringing Joy to the plate next.
Watts stole third base after Ball 1 was thrown to Joy.
Joy then hit a grounder to third, scoring Watts from third base to give the Lady Antlers a 1-0 lead.
Ary Hernandez would come into the game as a pinch-runner for Joy.
Hernandez would score the second run of the inning when Hannah Delgado nailed a hit to centerfield, to make it 2-0 Tivy.
The second inning was scoreless for both teams.
Tivy would score again in the bottom of the third inning when Watts scored her second run of the game on a wild pitch.
By all accounts, Tivy was on the verge of pulling off an upset with Tivy on top 3-0 heading into the top of the fifth inning.
That's when things began to implode for the Lady Antlers.
The fifth inning was not friendly to the Lady Antlers. Champion scored a total of 10 runs during the inning.
Ashley Ottmers started the rally by hitting a home run over the right field wall to cut the lead to 3-2.
Isabella Rodriguez would hurt the Antlers next. Rodriguez hit a grand slam over the center field wall to put Champion on top, 6-3.
Madison Hall then hit a double to left field and extended the lead to 8-3.
Hall would score next after Emily Luna hit a double to center field.
The final run of the inning happened when Ottmers made her second appearance at the plate, hitting a double to left field, scoring Luna from second base.
The inning ended with Boerne Champion on top, 10-3.
Tivy would try to answer in the bottom of the fifth and added one run when Shayla Roth singled to third.
Roth would steal second and third, placing her in scoring position.
Lopez would pop out to center field, driving Roth across home plate after tagging up. Tivy trailed 10-4, heading into the sixth inning.
Adding insult to injury, Champion added five more runs in the sixth inning.
The surge continued when Blake Holtorf hit Champion's third home run of the game. Holtorf hit a fly ball over the wall at center field.
Champion's next run was scored by Ava Trevino off an error, giving the Chargers a 12-4 lead.
Luna would step up to the plate and knock a three-run homer over the left field wall to seal the game for Champion, 15-4.
Tivy would score one more run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Hernandez scored off of a wild pitch, making the final score, 15-5, Champion.
Despite the loss, Coach Megan Aragones was pleased with the effort of her young team.
"We played extremely well for four innings," Aragones said. "Jordyn Joy pitched well and even though it wasn't the outcome we wanted, I liked their energy tonight."
Joy threw 55 strikes in her four innings of pitching. Amelia Balser threw 22 additional strikes in relief.
UP NEXT
Tivy cannot focus on the loss long. They travel to Dripping Springs for a tough district matchup on Friday, Mar. 26 with first pitch set for 7 p.m.
