Tivy’s girls cross country team showed off its depth Wednesday at the Mason Invitational with a win in its division.
Hannah Aspinall placed second overall, covering the 2-mile course in 12-minutes, 54-seconds, to pace the Antlers. Teammate Kendyl Turner was right behind in third (12:57), and Carolyn Bond’s sixth-place finish helped the Antlers defeat Wimberley for the team title.
The Antlers placed all seven of its runners in the top 15. The top five runners score in cross country, and Wimberley’s fifth place finisher was 17th.
In the first group of the boys division, Harper turned in a dominating performance by placing its top five runners in the first six places for a 19-61 (lowest score wins) victory over second-place Ingram Tom Moore.
Harper’s Newt Earheart won the race by covering the 3-mile course in 18:26. Ingram’s Frederick Cannon was second with an 18:50 performance.
Harper then had Gray Porter, Zane Schubert, Derek Perkins and Colton Porter finish to round out the scoring.
In group two of the boys race, Tivy’s Ethan Wrase continued his strong freshman season with a 17:54 clocking, but he was well back of Fredericksburg’s Andrew Kendrick, who turned in a 15:58 performance to win.
Wrase, along with his older brother, Luke, helped the Antlers to a second-place finish.
In girls group one, Harper finished third with Whitney Spaeth finishing sixth. Harper’s girls ran well, but it wasn’t enough. Ingram finished fifth in the meet with a 23rd place effort by Daniela Luna.
