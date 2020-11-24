James Arthur Bobbitt
March 1947 - November 2020
James Arthur Bobbitt, age 73, passed away on November 20, 2020 in Kerrville, Texas. He was born in Hillsboro, Texas to James Lee Tilford Bobbitt and Ora May Strickland Bobbitt on March 1, 1947. He married Kristine Kellogg Bobbitt on June 6, 1980.
He attended Hill County Junior College and graduated from Stephen F. Austin University. He was a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 27 years. He then worked for Guest Services, Incorporated in Fairfax, Virginia until moving to Kerrville in 2012.
He was a member of the Hillsboro Masonic Lodge, member of the Hill Country Shrine Club where he was a past president, and member of the Scottish Rite.
He was a Texas Master Naturalist with the Hill Country Chapter and a member of the Hill Country Archeological Association as well as the Texas Archeological Society.
James was preceded in death by his parents and his infant grandson Cypress James Miller, who died of a rare leukemia in May 2020.
Survivors include his wife Kristine, their daughter Katharine Miller, son-in-law Asa Miller and grandson Aviel Miller.
Viewing will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Graveside services will be held on the following Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Kerrville.
Memorials may be given to the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI General Scholarship Fund, the Best Friends Animal Society, or Dog is My Co-Pilot.
The family wishes to ext
end our sincere thanks to the caring staff of Peterson Hospital.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
