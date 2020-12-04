I want to share a lot of Democrat secrets! I know a lot of Democrats and I know all their secrets.
First terrible secret: All of them believe in science and also they are big believers in reality! Not one of them believes in Lizard pedophiles! Imagine that!
Lots of them are ministers, teachers, doctors; bunches of them teach Sunday school.
They are really big on believing that all people are equal. They absolutely love to help people in need.
They are also way into fair elections, and they think government should work for all the people not just the corporations. They actually believe that justice is worth fighting for and even the very rich should not be allowed to break the laws.
They are seriously into Democracy.
They want Social Security to work! They want not only Medicare for the elderly but also good medical care for everyone.
They want great public schools, with well paid teachers. Stunning right?
They want cities and counties to be able to fund police and fire departments.
Wow, but the socialism doesn’t stop there. They are in the military and are very proud of their service. You know that the military is a giant socialist program, don’t you? Darned socialists.
Another big secret: They don’t want a civil war. And they think that the destruction of businesses and stealing is criminal behavior and the people who do that are criminals. They want nothing but the best for our country.
Dorothy Brundrett, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.