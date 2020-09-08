A few severe thunderstorms are possible across West Texas including areas near Midland, Odessa and Pecos.
A strong low pressure system is expected to produce a line of showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday.
Some of the storms could produce large hail and wind gusts over 60 mph.
This activity will likely spread east Tuesday night.
After midnight, the risk for severe weather decreases, but heavy rainfall remains possible across West Texas and portions of Southeast New Mexico.
