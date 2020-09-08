A few severe storms across West Texas Tuesday evening

Risk for a couple of severe thunderstorms across West Texas and Southeast New Mexico Tuesday evening.  

 Graphic courtesy NWS Midland

A few severe thunderstorms are possible across West Texas including areas near Midland, Odessa and Pecos.

A strong low pressure system is expected to produce a line of showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday.

Some of the storms could produce large hail and wind gusts over 60 mph.

This activity will likely spread east Tuesday night.

After midnight, the risk for severe weather decreases, but heavy rainfall remains possible across West Texas and portions of Southeast New Mexico.    

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.