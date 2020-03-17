Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: March 18, 2020 @ 1:37 am
KERRVILLE — Services for Jeanette Cowden,
95, of Kerrville, who
died Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Kerrville, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Kerrville Funeral Home.
