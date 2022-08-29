Tuesday weather
NOAA

A weak boundary is expected to interact with warm and humid air Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the Hill Country for a few days this week.

A noticeable temperature change is expected Tuesday afternoon and evening with more clouds and a shift to northeast winds during the day.

