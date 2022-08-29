Scattered thunderstorms in the forecast cary.burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Aug 29, 2022 Aug 29, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NOAA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A weak boundary is expected to interact with warm and humid air Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the Hill Country for a few days this week.A noticeable temperature change is expected Tuesday afternoon and evening with more clouds and a shift to northeast winds during the day.SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS POSSIBLEThe clouds increase across the Hill Country on Tuesday, thanks to a trough and upper air disturbance crossing the region. High temperatures may have a hard time warming into the lower and middle 80s. This should keep the skies mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Some of the rainfall may become locally heavy. Lightning and wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible near the stronger storms that pop up.Winds become east during the day at 10 to 15 mph.CLOUDY AND HUMID TUESDAY NIGHTCloudy skies continue Tuesday night with high humidity expected. Areas of patchy dense fog are possible. Lows end up in the lower to middle 70s. Southeast winds return at less than 10 mph Tuesday night.Showers and lingering thunderstorms are possible overnight.SCATTERED STORMS AGAIN WEDNESDAYMostly cloudy skies continue with scattered thunderstorms expected during the day. The afternoon hours are the most likely time frame for rainfall to occur. Some of the rainfall may become locally heavy.Highs remain in the 80s due to clouds and rain chances.Winds become east at 5 to 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible near stronger storms that pop up.WET WEATHER CONTINUES THROUGH NEXT WEEKWhile rainfall will not occur continuously, there will be opportunities for rainfall Friday through next Tuesday. Highest rain chances occur on Friday, Sunday and Monday. 