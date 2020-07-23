The long-running Kerrville Folk Festival, which had been rescheduled to October due to the pandemic, will not be held at a public venue, organizers announced.
"We are hopeful still that conditions continue to improve, but now, to protect everyone, we are re-structuring the October Festival to be a virtual celebration," states a press release from the Kerrville Folk Festival Foundation.
Details about the virtual festivities will be published when available.
"We are offering refunds to those who purchased 2020 tickets, RV spaces, and craft booths because it is the right thing to do," states the release. "However, if everyone who made 2020 purchases receives a full refund, we will be forced to close the ranch and shut down KFF operations by the middle of August."
