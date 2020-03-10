KERRVILLE — A prayer service for Carol Centeno, 60, of San Antonio, who died Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Kerrville, will be at 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
