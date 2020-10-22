The mood was festive on Monday as the staff of Kerrville's Precision Dentistry and Implants as they sat down to watch a short video about the practice hosted by none other than Laurence Fishburne.
Dentist Matthew Huff, who owns the practice, was selected for the short-form documentaries that run on PBS and other outlets, including many of the large cable channels, due to his commitment to innovative treatment, especially around implants.
Filmmakers shot video of Huff and his team working in June, and the finished product was released this week. On Monday, Huff and his team held a short watch party during their lunch break.
"They wanted to find an office that had the technology and the capability to what modern dentistry affords us to do now," Huff said.
The show is called "Behind The Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne, who has starred in many big hits through his long career, including The Matrix and Apocalypse Now.
Covering a wide range of topics, the show focuses on innovative solutions to everyday problems. It's made available to public television stations, but is not affiliated with PBS.
However, for Huff and his team the ability to highlight the advanced level of work being done in his office was validation of their efforts.
"Kerrville is a nice area because of the retirement population," Huff said. "We have the demand for pretty high-end doctors. We have some orthopedic surgeons here that are world class. That's one of the reasons why I chose to come here."
Among activities filmed June 4 at the office was a procedure involving a new type of dental implant that doesn’t decay and facilitates a strong bite. This means people who had dentures and weren’t able to eat, say, a fajita, now can do so with the implants, which also look like real teeth. The “teeth," or implant-retained dentures, are attached to screws implanted in the jaw. Patients have the choice of two materials for their final implant-retained denture: nano-ceramic or zirconia.
