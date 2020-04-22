As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn, a retired Baptist pastor, figured there was something he could help facilitate to help the spiritual side of the community.
So, starting at noon on Thursday — and for the next few Thursdays thereafter — the plaza at Kerrville City Hall will play host to a prayer vigil of local religious leaders. Each vigil will be The event will be preceded by special music from the City Hall bell tower, which will play a different hymn or song every Thursday. Hymns or songs will also be played each day at noon for the duration of the pandemic.
Due to gathering restrictions citizens are asked to participate from any location wherever they are at noon. The Kerrville Daily Times will provide a video of the prayer vigil each Thursday.
Thursday's first vigil will be led by pastors Mike Williams (Zion Lutheran Church) and John Wheat (Trinity Baptist Church) and Father Rafael Duda (Notre Dame Catholic Church).
Blackburn and Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel will also be attending the vigil.
