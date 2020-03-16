Good evening and thank you for coming. We, along with our
partners at Kerr County, Peterson Health, the Kerrville
Independent School District, Schreiner University, KPUB and the Chamber of Commerce, appreciate your interest in the health of the citizens of our city. We have representatives from the City, County and Peterson Health here to take questions.
These are trying times for Kerrville, our nation and the world.
We are faced with a new virus that just a few months ago no
one had heard of, and we are all doing our best to navigate the best path forward in dealing with it.
COVID-19 represents a health threat to all of us, but most
particularly to a population that makes up a large and vital part of Kerrville – our seniors (including me). While we have had no cases of COVID-19 reported locally, the threat that it represents to us – a threat that has been borne out by sobering statistics from COVID cases across the country and around the world – demands that we do everything possible to try and slow the virus’s growth rate.
Toward that goal, today I am issuing a Declaration of Disaster, in accordance with Section 418.018(a) of the Texas
Government Code, to take effect for the next seven days, which can be renewed as needed by the Kerrville City Council. This declaration activates the City’s Emergency Management Plan, which includes management of medical and health emergencies.
So what will the City do pursuant to this plan?
To better publicize local efforts to combat COVID-19, we are standing up a joint operations center in partnership with the county, Peterson, KISD and Schreiner that can answer or direct questions from our citizens to the latest local information regarding the virus. Beginning tomorrow morning at 8 p.m., residents can contact the center at 258-1111 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We also have a dedicated City of Kerrville website page at www.kerrvilletx.gov that will be updated as often as necessary to keep citizens aware of the latest local developments regarding COVID-19.
We are recommending the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s large events and mass gatherings guidelines, which currently call for cancelling or postponing in-person events that consist of 50 people or more until further notice. It must be noted this is a fluid situation, and we will adapt to CDC changes accordingly.
All City of Kerrville advisory board meetings are cancelled, as well as Parks and Recreation and library activities. The library will close tonight but offer curbside service beginning tomorrow and running Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. We want to remind citizens that the library can be accessed online on the City’s website, and we encourage people to do so if possible.
Next Tuesday’s City Council meeting will take place, but again access to the council chamber will be limited to no more than 50 people. We encourage our citizens to follow the meeting online at the City of Kerrville website.
The City’s utility billing office will remain open, but citizens are encouraged to pay online, over the phone, or through the drive-thru. Our development community is encouraged to utilize our online permitting software via our website as well.
We are not calling for area businesses to close. We are very much aware of the impact the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 virus is having on local businesses, but we do encourage those businesses to explore ways to adapt to the current environment that will promote social distancing in an effort to protect not only their patrons, but also our vulnerable seniors.
Before I turn this over to our other partners for additional comments, let me address a topic I have referred to before, which is Kerrville Kindness. This is such a time for kindness. I want to applaud the efforts of our local Peterson health care professionals in dealing with the increased demands brought on by COVID-19 inquiries, and for our local merchants, especially at H-E-B and Walmart, who have made outstanding efforts to keep up with the demands placed on them for good and services in recent weeks.
I also implore our citizens to recognize that we are all in this together. When you go to the grocery stores and the pharmacies and the hardware stores, shop as you always do, rather than as if the world is ending. Hoarding of supplies robs others of needed items and is out of character with the kind of Kerrville that I believe in and want to live in.
Some might think we are overacting, but what we seek is prudent preparation.
I have faith that we are a caring community. If you are young, your chances of surviving a COVID infection are outstanding, but you still have an obligation to try and protect those who are more vulnerable to this virus. Please remember to follow the basics:
- Wash your hands
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Put distance between yourself and other people
- Stay home if you are sick
