Peterson Health reported one its biggest one-day surges of new COVID-19 cases, along with another death at Peterson Regional Medical Center on Tuesday.
Peterson reported 35 new cases from those tested within its health care system, while the death was Peterson's sixth since the pandemic began. There were 20 people hospitalized with the virus at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
The virus has now claimed the lives of 33 people in Kerr County, including 10 at nursing homes here.
This comes on a day when Texas set another record for cases with more than 15,000 reported on Tuesday. There were more than 9,000 people hospitalized — a number that is expected to rise in the coming days.
Peterson has had just one day in the last 31 days when it didn't have more than 10 people hospitalized with the virus. In the San Antonio region, which includes Kerrville, 15% of all patients hospitalized were those with COVID-19. The region had 99 intensive care unit beds available.
Across Texas the situation was much more dire, including hard hit areas like Lubbock and El Paso, where 50% of all patients hospitalized were those with COVID-19.
Peterson also corrected an accounting mistake on its COVID-19 website from the holiday weekend. From Wednesday through Monday, Peterson saw 68 people test positive rather 87 it had initially reported.
On Monday, Peterson said that 55 people had tested positive, but its website showed 87 in an aggregate total for the year. Peterson caught the mistake and adjusted the number downward.
However, it actually drove the initial positivity rate up to more than 16% from the Thanksgiving weekend. Tuesday's number landed at a 25% positivity rate — the highest number reported Peterson in recent weeks.
In addition the 35 people who tested positive represent Peterson't largest number of positive tests for the virus on a Tuesday since the pandemic started. Normally, Peterson will see a surge in reporting from the weekend on Mondays.
Since Nov. 12, at least 283 people have tested positive through Peterson.
