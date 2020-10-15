A strong cold front tracks across the area Thursday.
This frontal boundary will cool temperatures off a few degrees.
A mixture of clouds and sunshine will remain throughout the day.
Clearing skies are possible from north to south as the day progresses.
Highs warm into the lower and middle 80's initially, but should drop into the 70's during the afternoon hours.
Winds become north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph possible behind the main frontal system.
A very low chance of a shower is possible mainly south and east of Kerrville towards Austin or San Antonio.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast tonight with a very low chance of sprinkles or light showers.
Lows drop into the lower and middle 50's most areas.
If skies clear out and winds become calm, some areas could fall into the 40's by daybreak Friday.
At the moment, winds likely continue at 10 to 20 mph overnight.
FRIDAY COOLDOWN
Friday will be much cooler across the Hill Country with highs in the upper 60's to lower 70's.
A mixture of clouds and sunshine continues Friday.
Lows drop into the 40's and 50's again Friday night.
WEEKEND WARMTH
Saturday should be warmer with highs in the 70's.
80's return Sunday before another cold front potentially impacts our area early next week.
COLD FRONT NEXT WEEK
Models are not in agreement about Monday with highs in the 60's for some models and highs in the 80's and 90's for others.
Stay tuned. It could be colder than expected Monday and Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.