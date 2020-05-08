Nine Kerr County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, officials confirmed Friday.
The ninth person is "experiencing mild symptoms and is self-quarantining at home," according to a press release from Kerr County.
Although the method of acquiring COVID-19 is listed by the Texas Department of State Health Services as “unknown” for the eighth and ninth cases, the cause of cases six and seven was deemed true “community spread” — meaning they are thought to have acquired the illness from person-to-person transmission — not through travel, the release states.
"All these sufferers of the novel coronavirus are experiencing mild symptoms and are self-quarantining at home," the release states. "A few of the previous cases have fully recovered."
Interestingly, while picking up some food at a local eatery to take home in an effort to support our restaturants, there were six or seven people also there -- none wearing mask. Two gentlemen actually shook hands and stood face to face talking the entire time in line. The idea of limiting contact to slow the spread just does not seem to be taken seriously in Kerrville.
