As local merchants got back to the order of business this week, running at 50% capacity, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly still urged citizens to practice cautionary measures to avoid catching or spreading COVID-19.

“We’re all going to get through this together, shoulder to shoulder … 6 feet apart,” Kelly said. “Please also wear some sort of facial mask, or at least bandanas, when out in public. And, sanitize, sanitize, sanitize!”

Anyone who believes he or she has been exposed to COVID-19 or who is experiencing symptoms is asked not to go to the PRMC Emergency Department. Instead, they should self-isolate and call their primary care physician or contact Peterson Urgent Care at 830-258-7669.

Peterson also has a non-medical hotline related to COVID-19 at 830-896-4200, and it is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.