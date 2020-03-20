D-BAT Kerrville Sports Complex is changing its hours of operation because of the coronavirus, manager Niko Gonzalez told the Kerrville Daily Times.
The facility is now open from 2 p.m to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Gonzalez said D-BAT is not allowing more than 10 people to enter the facilities. “Yesterday we only had one customer,” Gonzalez said. “The day before we had two, so there's really no need to shut down. We're taking one or two customers as they come. We're taking all the precautions that have been recommended by the CDC. If we were getting slam-packed, it would be a different question, but since we're only having one or two people a day, I really don't want my hourly workers to lose out on closing. It's not that big of a deal to let them keep making their money.
