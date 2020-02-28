Staff report
Young artists will have a new place to call home thanks to Schreiner University.
BIG SEED, a nonprofit designed to foster the arts in Kerrville, will show off its new headquarters building Saturday afternoon on Schreiner University’s campus.
The new partnership with Schreiner and headquarters will allow BIG SEED to expand its services to artists, musicians, filmmakers and entrepreneurs aged 23 and younger by providing more workshops, classes and instruction, business development, recording and networking.
Tonight, at 6 p.m., the Little Seed event will be held at POP Hair Art, 223 Clay St., to showcase the works of artists, musicians and filmmakers. These smaller events are held regularly around Kerrville.
The new headquarters, however, will further the artistic movement’s ability to provide workshops, classes and instruction, business development, recording and networking.
The headquarters will be next to Schreiner’s main entrance, 2102 Memorial Blvd.
There will be an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. March 1 to introduce the program and the new space over beer, sausage wraps and other refreshments provided by Pint & Plow Brewing Company. The event is free and all are welcome.
Since its founding in 2019, BIG SEED has produced six events of performance, presentation, exhibits and educational workshops in venues throughout Kerrville, including one annual Big Seed Festival and several smaller versions called “Little Seed.”
The second annual Big Seed Festival will take place at Schreiner on April 25, 5-9 p.m.
For more information, contact BIG SEED HQ at bigseedfestival@gmail.com or go to www.bigseed.org.
