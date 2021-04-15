INGRAM — Although the filing deadline has passed, Claud Jordan appears to be the only candidate for Ingram City Council who filed a campaign finance report.
The Kerrville Daily Times sent an email earlier this month to Ingram City Hall staff requesting “all finance reports filed by candidates in the upcoming election.”
A staffer sent one report — Jordan’s — at 8:03 a.m. Wednesday. The Times called City Hall to request confirmation, and a staff member that afternoon confirmed Jordan was the only candidate to file a report.
Jordan’s report states he expended $947.19 in personal funds for political signs and took in no contributions.
Five people are running for three open aldermen seats on the Ingram city council, and the person appointed in December to the mayoral post faces no challenger.
The candidates, according to City Secretary Stephanie Breckenridge, are:
Bridge Dale, 70, a full-time volunteer at the Hill Country Youth Ranch Thrift Store
Bill Warren, 66, a mechanic
Jimmy Lopez, 64, an RV tech and business owner
Claud Jordan, 49, a septic system installer and business owner
Robert Kimbrough, 73, retired
The filing deadlines to be placed on the ballot have passed.
The three aldermen candidates with the most votes will be considered the winners.
Early voting will take place April 19-23 and April 26 and 27, according to the county elections office website. The last day to receive a ballot by mail is May 1, Election Day.
Kathy Rider likely will be elected mayor, as she faces no challenger. Rider, 46, is a dog trainer and former peace officer who is married to Precinct 4 Constable Brad Rider. She was appointed mayor following the resignation of Brandon Rowan.
There were many resignations late last year; read more about that at www.dailytimes.com.
Filing schedules pursuant to the Texas Election Code can be found at www.ethics.state.tx.us/filinginfo/schedules/filing_schedules.php. Candidates who missed filing deadlines could be liable civil penalties of at least $500, according to the Texas Ethics Commission website. Such candidates can “request a waiver or reduction of an assessed penalty for filing your report late,” according to the website at www.ethics.state.tx.us/resources/cf/late_filing_actions.php.
Candidates can submit an Affidavit of Defense to their filing authority. The Texas Ethics Commission considers every Affidavit of Defense submitted to the Commission after the specific report is filed, the website reads.
The campaign finance report filing deadline was April 1. City Hall received Jordan’s report on April 5, according to the document’s cover sheet.
The next deadline to file campaign finance reports is April 23.
