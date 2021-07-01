Tropical showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon due to daytime heating.
High temperatures in the lower 90's will feel closer to seasonal averages. Heat index values in the upper 90's to near 100 degrees are possible late Thursday afternoon.
Light southeast winds prevail at 5 to 15 mph, except locally gusty near any storms that pop up.
