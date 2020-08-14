DENVER (AP) — Lance Lynn allowed two hits in the first inning on the way to his first complete game in six years, Nick Solak homered, and the Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 Friday night.
Lynn (3-0) gave up singles to the first two batters he faced and Garrett Hampson scored from third on Nolan Arenado’s groundout. Two Texas errors in the sixth led to an unearned run for Colorado.
Lynn fanned six, struck out the side in the eighth before closing out his first complete game since Sept. 11, 2014, at Cincinnati. He lowered his ERA to 1.11. It was the third career complete game for Lynn, who also beat the Rockies in Texas on opening day with six scoreless innings.
Solak evened the score at 1-1 when he led off the fifth with his first homer of the season, driving the first pitch from Ryan Castellani into the right field seats. The homer snapped the Rangers’ four-game homerless streak, their longest since going homerless for four games Sept. 4-7, 2015.
Solak helped to tie the game again in the seventh, doubling off Jeff Hoffman and scoring on Rougned Odor's single.
Daniel Bard (1-1) took the loss. He hit pinch hitter Derek Dietrich with a pitch leading off the eighth. He scored from third on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s double-play grounder.
The Rockies scored in their half of the first on an RBI groundout by Arenado.
Colorado starter Ryan Castellani, who pitched four hitless innings in his major league debut at Seattle last week, went 4 2/3 innings in his second career start. He allowed two hits, both to Solak, and fanned seven, striking out the side in the first and third innings.
