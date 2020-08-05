Many items of clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks will be tax-free this weekend, according to the state comptroller’s office.
Qualifying items, listed on the comptroller’s website, can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in the state. Clothing, backpacks and school supplies have to be less than $100 to qualify. Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges by the seller are part of an item’s sales price.
Computers, software, athletic and gym bags, textbooks, specially-designed athletic wear, jewelry, handbags, purses, computer bags and briefcases will not be tax-exempt. A full list of non-exempt items also is available at the comptroller’s website.
“The Comptroller’s office urges all taxpayers buying certain qualifying items at their local retailers to practice appropriate social distancing as described in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines during the sales tax holiday,” states the webpage about the holiday.
For those who pay sales tax on qualifying items during the sales tax holiday, they can ask the seller for a refund of the tax paid, according to the comptroller’s office. The seller can either grant the refund or provide their customer with Form 00-985, which allows the purchaser to file the refund claim with the comptroller’s office.
Here’s a list of some items that will be tax-exempt and some that will be taxable (marked E and T, respectively):
Accessories (generally) (T)
Barrettes (T)
Belt buckles (sold separately) (T)
Bobby pins (T)
Briefcases (T)
Elastic ponytail holders (T)
Hair bows (T)
Hair clips (T)
Handbags (T)
Handkerchiefs (T)
Headbands (T)
Jewelry (T)
Key cases (T)
Purses (T)
Wallets (T)
Watch bands (T)
Watches (T)
Adult diapers (E)
Alterations (T)
Aprons (household) (E)
Aprons (welders) (T)
Athletic socks (E)
Baby bibs (E)
Baby clothes (E)
Baby diapers (cloth or disposable) (E)
Backpacks (unless for use by elementary/secondary students) (T)
Baseball accessories
Baseball caps (E)
Baseball cleats (T)
Baseball gloves (T)
Baseball jerseys (E)
Baseball pants (T)
Bathing caps (T)
Belt buckles (T)
Belts with attached buckles (E)
Belts for weight lifting (T)
Bicycle shoes (cleated) (T)
Blouses (E)
Boots (general purpose) (E)
Climbing (cleated or spiked) (T)
Cowboy (E)
Fishing (waders) (T)
Hiking (E)
Overshoes and galoshes (T)
Rubber work boots (T)
Ski (T)
Waders (T)
Bow ties (E)
Bowling shirts (E)
Bowling shoes (rented and sold) (T)
Bras (E)
Buttons and zippers (T)
Camp clothes (E)
Caps (baseball, fishing, golf) (E)
Chef uniforms (E)
Children’s novelty costumes (E)
Chest protectors (T)
Clerical vestments (E)
Cloth and lace, knitting yarns, and other fabrics (T)
Clothing repair items, such as thread, buttons, tapes, and iron-on patches (T)
Coats and wraps (E)
Corsages and boutonnieres (T)
Coveralls (E)
Diapers (cloth and disposable) (E)
Dresses (E)
Dry cleaning services (T)
Earmuffs
Cold weather (E)
Noise cancellation or noise cancelling (T)
Elbow pads (T)
Embroidery (T)
Employee uniforms (unless rented) (E)
Fabrics, thread, buttons, lace, patterns, knitting yarns (T)
Fins (swim) (T)
Fishing boots (waders) (T)
Fishing caps (E)
Fishing vests (non-flotation) (E)
Football accessories
Football jerseys (E)
Football pads (T)
Football pants (T)
Gloves (generally) (E)
Baseball (T)
Batting (T)
Bicycle (T)
Dress (unless rented) (E)
Garden (T)
Golf (T)
Hockey (T)
Leather (E)
Rubber (T)
Surgical (T)
Tennis (T)
Work (T)
Goggles (T)
Golf accessories
Golf caps (E)
Golf dresses (E)
Golf gloves (T)
Golf jackets and windbreakers (E)
Golf shirts (E)
Golf skirts (E)
Golf purses (T)
Golf shoes (T)
Graduation caps and gowns (E)
Gym suits and uniforms (E)
Hair nets, bows, clips, and barrettes (T)
Handbags and purses (T)
Handkerchiefs (T)
Hard hats (T)
Hats (E)
Headbands (T)
Helmets (bike, baseball, football, hockey, motorcycle, sports) (T)
Hockey gloves (T)
Hooded shirts and hooded sweatshirts (E)
Hosiery, including support hosiery (E)
Hunting vests (E)
Ice skates (T)
Insoles (T)
Jackets (E)
Jeans (E)
Jewelry (T)
Jogging apparel (E)
Knee pads (T)
Knitted caps or hats (E)
Laundering services (T)
Leg warmers (E)
Leotards and tights (E)
Life jackets and vests (T)
Luggage (T)
Mask, costume (E)
Mask, protective - welder, umpire, swim (T)
Monogramming services (T)
Neckwear and ties (E)
Nightgowns and nightshirts (E)
Overshoes and rubber shoes (T)
Pads (football, hockey, soccer, elbow, knee, shoulder) (T)
Paint or dust respirators and incidental supplies (T)
Painter pants (E)
Pajamas (E)
Pants (E)
Panty hose (E)
Patterns (T)
Personal flotation devices (T)
Pocket squares (T)
Protective gloves (T)
Protective masks (T)
Raincoats and ponchos (E)
Rain hats (E)
Religious clothing (E)
Rented clothing (including uniforms, formal wear, and costumes) (T)
Repair of clothing or footwear (T)
Ribbons (T)
Robes (E)
Roller blades (T)
Roller skates (T)
Safety accessories
Safety clothing (normally worn in hazardous occupations) (T)
Safety glasses (except prescription) (T)
Safety shoes (adaptable for street wear) (E)
Safety shoes (not adaptable for street wear) (T)
Scarves (E)
Scout uniforms (E)
Sewing patterns (T)
Shawls and wraps (E)
Shin guards and padding (T)
Shirts (E)
Shirts (hooded) (E)
Shoe inserts (T)
Shoelaces (T)
Shoes (generally) (E)
Ballet (T)
Baseball cleats (T)
Bicycle (cleated) (T)
Boat (E)
Bowling (T)
Cleated or spiked (T)
Cross trainers (E)
Dress (E)
Fishing boots (waders) (T)
Flip-flops (rubber thongs) (E)
Football (T)
Golf (T)
Jazz and dance (T)
Jellies (E)
Overshoes (T)
Running (without cleats) (E)
Safety (suitable for everyday use) (E)
Sandals (E)
Slippers (E)
Sneakers and tennis (E)
Soccer (cleated) (T)
Spiked or cleated (T)
Tap dance (T)
Tennis (E)
Track and cleats (T)
Wading/water sport (T)
Walking (E)
Shoe shines (T)
Shoe repairs (T)
Shoulder pads (for dresses, jackets, etc.) (T)
Shoulder pads (football, hockey, sports) (T)
Shorts (E)
Shower caps (T)
Skates (ice and roller) (T)
Ski boots (snow) (T)
Ski suits (snow) (T)
Ski vests (water) (T)
Skirts (E)
Sleepwear, nightgowns, pajamas (E)
Slippers (E)
Slips (E)
Soccer socks (E)
Socks (E)
Sports helmets (T)
Sports pads (football, hockey, soccer, knee, elbow, shoulder) (T)
Suits, slacks, and jackets (E)
Sunglasses (except prescription) (T)
Support hosiery (E)
Suspenders (E)
Sweatbands (arm, wrist, head) (T)
Sweatshirts (E)
Sweat suits (E)
Sweaters (E)
Swimming masks and goggles (T)
Swimsuits (E)
Tennis accessories
Tennis dresses (E)
Tennis shorts (E)
Tennis shoes (E)
Tennis skirts (E)
Ties (neckties - all) (E)
Tights (E)
Track shoes and cleats (T)
Trousers (E)
Umbrellas (T)
Underclothes (E)
Underpants (E)
Undershirts (E)
Uniforms (school, work, nurse, waitress, military, postal, police, fire) (E)
Veils (E)
Vests (generally) (E)
Bulletproof (T)
Fishing (non-flotation) (E)
Flotation (T)
Hunting (E)
Scuba (T)
Water-ski (T)
Wallets (T)
Watch bands (T)
Watches (T)
Water ski vests (T)
Weight lifting belts (T)
Wet and dry suits (T)
Work clothes (E)
Work uniforms (E)
Workout clothes (E)
Wrist bands (T)
Only the school supplies on this list priced under $100 qualify for exemption from tax during the sales tax holiday:
Binders
Blackboard chalk
Book bags
Calculators
Cellophane tape
Compasses
Composition books
Crayons
Erasers
Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila
Glue, paste and paste sticks
Highlighters
Index cards
Index card boxes
Kits*
Legal pads
Lunch boxes
Markers (including dry erase markers)
Notebooks
Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper
Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
Pencil sharpeners
Pencils
Pens
Protractors
Rulers
Scissors
Writing tablet
