The projection models that helped convince President Trump that a longer period of social distancing could help slow the rate of spread of the coronavirus pandemic still show a frightening toll COVID-19 could cast upon the nation.
"The surge is coming and it's coming pretty strong," Trump said at his March 31 briefing of the White House's COVID-19 task force.
The model developed was by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), which is an independent global health research center at the University of Washington. It was the one that showed Trump that more than 200,000 Americans could die if the social distancing recommendations weren’t extended through April 30.
Even with that Trump’s two key advisers on coronavirus — Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx — have warned that more than 100,000 deaths are likely, and the model has been accurate — if not a bit behind.
On Wednesday, more than 1,000 people died from COVID-19, which was followed by more than 900 on Thursday. There are other models out there as well, and they can demonstrate just how deadly COVID-19 could be if left unchecked.
Through Sunday, 312,000 people in the U.S. had been sickened by COVID-19, while more than 8,500 have died. COVID-19 is running alongside a particularly difficult flu season, which has claimed the lives of thousands of additional Americans — mostly through pneumonia.
Even the IHME model suggests that more than 6,000 Texans could die from the virus through August. A model developed by a Minneapolis-based medical data research firm uses an infection rate of 10% — a Centers for Disease Control assumption for the seasonal flu — and a 20% mortality rate for those who have to be treated in intensive care units.
Carrott Health’s number suggest 319,000 could die, including 18,000 in Texas, if social distancing was not effectively put into place. The company has built a dashboard using CDC data, New England Journal of Medicine research and data from other sources to build simulations that can project infections, hospitalizations and deaths for every county in the U.S.
In Kerr County, based on Carrott’s baseline mode, the illness could sicken more than 4,000 people, requiring nearly 400 to be admitted into intensive care, which would completely overwhelm Peterson Regional Medical Center’s 14-bed intensive care unit. The simulation suggests 80 people could die in the county.
The dashboard generates different outcomes based on infection rates, but even a 1% rate of infection could prove daunting for local healthcare providers. The simulation suggests 40 intensive care patients and eight deaths.
Carrott is careful to cite its sources and methodologies.
“Scientific research on the SARS-CoV-2 virus is still limited,” the company wrote in its sourcing. “The initial COVID-19 Critical Infection Risk Index is based on the research published in two studies: “Clinical Characteristics of 138 Hospitalized Patients With 2019 Novel Coronavirus–Infected Pneumonia in Wuhan, China” (Journal of the American Medical Association) and “Clinical Characteristics of Coronavirus Disease 2019 in China” (New England Journal of Medicine). These articles identified factors that influence the severity of Coronavirus infection, including smoking status, COPD status, high blood pressure status, diabetes status, age (increased risk for older individuals), and gender (increased risk for males).
No matter, the scenario the White House has been bracing the American public for difficult weeks ahead.
“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized," Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on “Fox News Sunday.” He added: “It’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that."
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the coming week is “going to be shocking to some."
“But that’s what is going to happen before it turns around, so just buckle down," Fauci said on CBS's “Face the Nation.”
Fauci said that the rate of new cases will determine whether the United States is putting the worst behind it.
“We’ve seen that in Italy,” Fauci said. “We’re going to hopefully be seeing that in New York very soon and that’s the first sign of that plateau and coming down.”
Fauci also warned that unless the world gets the virus under control, it will “assume a seasonal nature.”
There has also been plenty of backlash against the restrictions that the government has put in place across the country, and there are many who argue that the damage to the economy is too great.
“Certainly New York City is going to be shut down for a while ... But there are parts of the country that really are fairly unaffected by this, and it doesn't make sense to have a universal standard for the whole country,” former Trump adviser Stephen Moore told Fox News Business last week.
