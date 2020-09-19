With fewer than 50 days before the Nov. 3 election, the first candidate forum for the Kerrville City Council took place Thursday — and there were notable absences at the Dietert Center.
Incumbent Mayor Bill Blackburn, Place 3 Councilwoman Judy Eychner and Place 4 Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman declined an invitation from the Kerr County Patriots, which hosted the forum. In turn, mayoral challenger David Barker and council challengers Brenda Hughes and Roman Garcia were the only ones in attendance.
Jerry Wolff, president of the Kerr County Patriots, spent several minutes explaining to the socially distanced crowd why the forum did not include all candidates. Earlier on Thursday, Sigerman told The Kerrville Daily Times that she was booked for a previous engagement, but she also had a concern about the format.
Since Barker, Garcia and Hughes are all members of the Kerr County Patriots, Sigerman and Eychner expressed concern about the questions being given to the members beforehand, but Wolff said that was not the case.
All candidates are expected to participate in a virtual forum hosted by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Early voting begins on Oct. 13 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
The forum was two hours, and Wolff spent the first 75 minutes asking questions from membership, ranging from water issues to the Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing deal. There were also questions about the tax increment reinvestment zone, which covers a big portion of the city in an effort to push downtown revitalization.
Barker, an engineer, touted his years of experience of managing large-scale projects around Texas, including work on a nuclear power plant. He stressed to the audience that he entered the race to leverage his experience to help the city navigate the future.
Hughes, who along with her husband, Buzzie, owns Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q, stressed her years of experience organizing an effort to repeal a tax district in the 2000s, and her long dedication to stray, abandoned or abused animals. She is a board member of Kerrville Pets Alive. Hughes is also involved with the Court Appointed Special Advocates — a group that helps foster children.
Garcia, a soon-to-be student at Schreiner University, told the audience that he was eager to serve the community, but that he also had plans to seek an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy. Garcia, 19, said he wants Kerrville to be a place that is attractive for those in his generation to call home.
When it came to projects like a large-scale housing development that was expected to be built by major builder D.R. Horton, all three candidates were critical of the city’s $5 million tax rebate program, designed to incentivize affordable workforce housing. The project has since stalled out and appears to be dead.
Barker said the city’s issuance of the rebate was done without a thorough cost-benefit analysis and hit upon that thread again later in the discussion.
“I think a $5 million rebate ... I think that’s a stretch too far,” Barker said. “Businesses need to stand on their own.”
One of the first questions addressed how the city finances projects by using certificates of participation (COP) versus a general obligation bond to finance capital improvement projects. With that strategy, the city doesn’t have to go to the voters to ask them to incur the debt but instead pays the loan back through existing revenues.
All three candidates argued that was not necessarily a good way to finance city projects and the voters should approve major debt obligations.
“The use of COP has gotten out of hand,” Barker said. “There should be a bond election. The school district passed a bond. We should not be using COP for major capital improvement projects.”
Earlier this week Standard and Poor’s gave the city a AA credit rating with the caveat that: “Kerrville’s debt and contingent liability profile is strong.”
Some of that debt is in deferred maintenance for road improvement projects, an increasingly expensive endeavor for any government. All three candidates said it has to be a top priority for the city to get a handle on its infrastructure projects.
The candidates were asked about the prospect about building a large convention center, and all three opposed the idea.
“I don’t think a convention center is necessary,” Hughes said. “We have a lot of hotels that are struggling. I think (a convention center) infringes on people already running hotels.”
Barker said the math behind any plan for a convention center wasn’t there and existing hotels, including the Y.O. Ranch and Inn of the Hills, have adequate space to accommodate events. Garcia agreed with Barker’s assessment.
“I don’t believe we need a convention center,” Garcia said.
The trio was asked about water supply to the city, and all were critical of city projections and plans to ensure a long-term supply. One scenario presented by the city involved turning wastewater into potable water, but it’s only listed as an alternative.
Barker said his experience as an engineer with managing large scale water projects would prove key in this area. Barker argued it’s unnecessary to even have a discussion about reusing wastewater.
“They knew in 2018 we were going to have a water shortage, but they approved 510 homes,” Barker said of the City Council’s decision earlier this year to accept the Vintage Heights project just south of the Riverhill area. “We need to be more proactive when it comes to water.”
The Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing deal, which has lured the North Dakota-based company to Kerrville, is expected to bring about 400 jobs to the area in the coming years but was met with skepticism from Barker and Hughes.
Hughes said she would like to see a more robust accounting of what Kerrville is expected to get in return for the city’s investment of more than $1 million to attract the aerospace supplier.
“Give me a little bit more history about what they’re bringing,” Hughes said of Killdeer, which has extensive contracts with major aerospace manufacturers and the U.S. military. “I’m just not a proponent of spending money for a pie-in-the-sky project.”
Barker said that he didn’t have enough information about how the deal came to fruition, and again harkened back to the need for a cost-benefit analysis to understand the pros and cons of the deal.
