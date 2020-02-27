On February 24, 2020, Mary Ann Roberson passed into her heavenly reward.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in 2013.
She is survived by her daughters, Heather Cunningham and Kristie Shackelford; sons-in-law, Jeff Cunningham and Richard Shackelford; and four grandchildren, Beth and Lucy Cunningham and Katy and Jerry Shackelford.
Mary Ann Roberson was born to Eugene and Snowbell “Tish” Jones on November 26, 1939, in Greensboro, North Carolina. Though an only child, Mary Ann (or Peggy, as her NC family and friends called her) was surrounded by a large and loving extended family. Her family shared a large house on Maple Street with her maternal aunt, Kate “Nonnie” Saunders. Mary Ann’s cousins, Patsy and Jimmy, were as close as siblings to her. Their childhood was filled with funny stories, local legends and even a little hillbilly witchcraft. Patsy and Mary Ann remained close until the end.
Jim and Mary Ann married in 1961 in North Carolina. Mary Ann held various clerical jobs until they had children, when she became a stay-at-home mother. The family moved to Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1981. Mary Ann became the personal assistant to the family that owned and operated one of the large television network’s local affiliates. As in most things that Mary Ann did, she quickly became invaluable and darn near irreplaceable. Her boss cried when Mary Ann said the family was moving to Kerrville in November of 1989.
In Kerrville, they finally set down roots. Mary Ann worked for 15 years as the Tivy High School attendance secretary. Mary Ann was the epitome of the phrase “Tivy Fight Never Dies.” For many years, she never missed a football game. She still made it to the homecoming parade in 2019, proudly watching her granddaughter Beth marching with the band.
Mary Ann was crafty and loved to bake. Some old-school Kerrville folk still seek out her cakes and homemade icing.
Mary Ann was a quiet part of Kerrville’s theater community, volunteering and always providing food (CAKE) for cast parties.
She and Jim joined First Presbyterian Church Kerrville together around 2008. She was active at the church, Presbyterian Women and her bunco game right up until the end.
Her biggest joy was watching her grandchildren and going to support them in various activities. She was a frequent audience member at performances and soccer games in Kerrville and in Waco.
Mary Ann wanted to thank Peterson Hospice, Dr. Chyla and Dr. Rebecca Barrington, the latter having seen her through almost 15 years of cancer treatment — beating four bouts of cancer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to Peterson Hospice, First Presbyterian Church or the American Cancer Society
Services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson St., Kerrville, Texas, with a reception to follow in Ryan Hall.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111.
