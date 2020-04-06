Kerrville police think they know the identity of the man whose body was found in the Guadalupe River on Friday, and they don't suspect foul play.
But police said they won't release the person's name until they have the results of a fingerprint analysis.
On Saturday, the Kerrville Police Department announced the finding of the body, which they described as a white or Hispanic man about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 tall, 180-210 pounds, about 20-30 years old with a very short buzz-cut-type haircut and a thin mustache. He was found wearing a sleeveless white undershirt and black athletic shorts with a red border and yellow trim, and black and green plaid boxer shorts, according to the Saturday press release.
The body was found floating near the 2700 block of Memorial Boulevard.
"Investigators have spoken with family members and others who believe they know the identity of the deceased," states a press release issued Monday. "At this time, we believe we know who the deceased is; however, a positive identification is still pending."
Police are investigating how the man came to be in the river.
"However, at this time investigators do not suspect foul play," the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.