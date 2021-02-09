Family and friends gathered Feb. 5 to celebrate Scott Gaige as he retired from the Kerrville Police Department after 15 years of distinguished service.
Gaige will run the training unit at the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, he told The Kerrville Daily Times last week.
Over the years, Gaige served as a patrol officer, field training officer, firearms instructor and as a member of the Special Operations Unit or SWAT team, a Feb. 5 social media post by KPD read. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2011 and since was a patrol supervisor and sergeant over the KPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit. He has also served as range master over KPD’s firearms training program and was the tactical commander for the SOU, according to the post.
“Sergeant Gaige has made a lasting contribution to this agency and community, and we are proud and honored to have served alongside him,” states the KPD post. “Thanks, Scott, and best wishes on your continued success as you begin a new professional chapter with the Kerr County Sheriff's Department!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.