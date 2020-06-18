For the second consecutive day, Texas saw another major increase in Coronavirus cases with more than 3,500, including five here in Kerr County on Thursday.
Late Thursday afternoon, Kerr County reported its fifth case of the day — on top of eight from Tuesday. There are currently 14 active cases in the county. Since the pandemic started 34 people have developed symptoms, and there has been on fatality.
“People really need to be careful and courteous of others if they leave their homes to go out in public," Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas said. "They can do this by wearing face coverings in public and standing at least 6 feet apart from others.”
The 34th new case was detected through at Peterson Regional Medical Center. Seven of the eight cases were from community spread, according to Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn.
This week alone there have been more than 11,000 new cases across the state. The state, however, says that it's in a good position to handle the load of the surge of new cases.
