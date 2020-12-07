In formulating policies, developing protocols and determining methods of enforcement to control the spread of COVID-19, public officials are admonished to “listen to the experts” and “follow the science.”
The editorial column, “Debunking the myths of COVID’s spread, young kids” (KDT, 12/1/20), and media reports of disparate expert conclusions and recommendations may justify public officials in asking, “Which experts?” and “What science?” should they listen to and follow?
Bob Barton, Kerrville
