Twenty-one Kerr County residents are among at least 74,978 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. Sixteen had recovered as of Saturday, one had died and four were active, according to Peterson Health.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 23,390 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 235 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,830 people had died from the disease in Texas and 1,255,899 had been tested. An estimated 49,758 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 506,367 people have recovered from the disease, 1,942,363 have been infected and 110,514 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 20,235,678 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 7,036,623 had been infected since the pandemic began, 403,211 had died, and 3,153,223 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
Gillespie
5
Kendall
33
Bandera
6
Kimble
1
Uvalde
17
Medina
216
Blanco
11
Mason
32
Llano
3
Inmates report dangerous practices inside the Texas prison with the most coronavirus deaths
Within the walls of the Texas prison with the most reported coronavirus deaths, the men locked inside are telling a drastically different story than the state about how inmates are being handled during the pandemic.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has emphasized that healthy inmates are kept separated from sick inmates and those exposed to the sick to limit the spread of the illness that has exploded within state lockups — with nearly 6,900 inmates known to have had the virus as of Saturday.
The agency, which began mass testing in mid-May at dozens of its more than 100 lockups across the state, has also said prisoners in facilities that have COVID-19 infections are only taken out of cells to shower in small groups, while inmates with symptoms are tested and isolated.
Inmates at Huntsville’s Wynne Unit, however, say the prison didn’t test feverish inmates in April, after the virus had taken hold in the cellblocks, and continues to routinely place sick or exposed inmates in cells or other close quarters with the healthy. They say men who otherwise have been separated from each other are still often taken to the showers in large groups.
“To say that the Wynne Unit is taking proper measures and procedures would be a joke," Dustin Hawkins, a 32-year-old serving a 10-year sentence out of Harris County, wrote in a letter to The Texas Tribune last month. He said he was denied testing in April while sick with a high fever and chills and had lost his sense of taste — common symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.
“Since the pandemic has started there has been multitudes of sick offenders going untested,” Hawkins said.
Over the last two months, 20 Wynne prisoners — on lockdown largely without phone access — have written letters to their loved ones and the Tribune, detailing the conditions in which the coronavirus has rapidly spread. They all share similar stories, describing their environment as unsanitary, disorganized and exceptionally dangerous.
“To me (and I’m just an inmate) but you don’t spread people around [the] unit not knowing if they are positive or negative… all this random movement is not safe,” Rod, who asked that his last name not be used for fear of retaliation, wrote in a letter to the Tribune in late May. “In here it seems they are trying to get us sick.”
Texas to increase coronavirus testing — and study the virus’ impact — in black and Hispanic communities
The state’s top health agency announced Friday it’s launching a study on the coronavirus’ effect on vulnerable populations in Texas, which will include data on things such as race, ethnicity, age, socioeconomic status, geographic location and employment status.
The same day, a spokesman for Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed a report from The Dallas Morning News that the state plans to significantly ramp up coronavirus testing next week in areas of the state that are predominantly black and Hispanic.
Both efforts come after lawmakers repeatedly pushed for greater transparency on racial data.
“Texas needs to understand the health impact of COVID-19 on these vulnerable populations to determine which of these factors may be putting some Texans at greater risk,” said Christine Mann, a spokeswoman for Texas Health and Human Services Commission, in an email.
Texas previously struggled to get a complete picture of how the coronavirus was affecting its black and Hispanic communities, despite earlier reports that indicated black Americans are disproportionately likely to get sick or die from the virus.
Mann said the commission is preparing for a preliminary analysis of the study in the fall, with additional monitoring and data collection moving forward.
“Any information we learn through this process that we can immediately apply to protecting Texans, we’ll put to use in whatever way we can, as quickly as we can,” she said.
The commission will begin by examining existing data immediately available by the Department of State Health Services, Medicaid data and human service program data — such as fluctuations in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families applications that may be related to COVID-19.
To address any lags or gaps in data, the repository created for the study will be updated with existing information as it becomes available, Mann said. A follow-up analysis that applies initial study questions to new or expounded data sets will be published once “a more complete data set is available.”
The move by the state agency comes after activists and lawmakers pushed for greater transparency on racial data. State Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston, wrote a letter to Abbott asking for increased testing in black communities in his district. And state Rep. Shawn Thierry, D-Houston, sent a letter to Abbott requesting the appointment of an emergency COVID-19 racial disparities task force.
Appeals court tosses order that required face masks, hand sanitizer for inmates at geriatric Texas prison
The U.S 5th Circuit Court of Appeals tossed a lower court’s temporary ruling Friday that ordered Texas officials to enact a slew of policy changes at a geriatric prison, including providing inmates hand sanitizer and cloth face masks to slow the spread of coronavirus. The appeals judges noted that many of the district judge’s orders had already been met by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
The lawsuit claimed inmates were not adequately protected from the coronavirus at the Pack Unit near Navasota, where 166 inmates actively had the coronavirus on Thursday, according to data from TDCJ. At least five have died from the virus, a state’s attorney said during a hearing in front of the appeals court judges last week.
Judge Eugene Davis said he “reluctantly” concurred with Friday’s ruling since conditions at the prison have changed since the lawsuit was filed in March. But he emphasized the inability to practice social distancing in a prison.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton applauded the appeals court ruling Friday, saying in a statement that the district court's order reflected "outdated guidance" from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He has previously criticized Ellison's ruling, saying it decided "felons deserve personal protective equipment over frontline warriors."
“The TDCJ has already gone above and beyond in its efforts to protect inmates from COVID-19, and prison officials need flexibility, not immovable requirements based on yesterday’s knowledge,” he said Friday.
In late March, two inmates at the prison sued the department over its handling of the pandemic, arguing its policies were "woefully inadequate" to protect sick, older inmates. The agencies' actual practices, they said, were even worse and violated the constitutional protection against cruel and unusual punishment. They asked for more protective gear, cleaning supplies and social distancing.
Texas cities lift curfews instituted after violent protests
Officials in Dallas and San Antonio on Saturday lifted nighttime curfews that had been put in place after several days of demonstrations that saw multiple eruptions of violence and vandalism.
In Dallas, the curfew was lifted after consultation with police Chief U. Renee Hall and the City Council, said City Manager T.C. Broadnax.
“We’ve seen many moving and peaceful protests over the last few days, some of which I joined,” Broadnax said in a statement. “We heard feedback from residents ready to open and conduct business in central Dallas and we agree it’s time. The city of Dallas and the Dallas Police Department continue to respect and protect the rights of peaceful demonstrators.”
Broadnax said Dallas residents were safer staying at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The curfew had been announced May 31 by Hall after violent protests took place in downtown Dallas and other areas over the death of George Floyd and the treatment of black people by police.
In San Antonio, Mayor Ron Nirenberg rescinded the curfew in the downtown business district, which had been put in place on Wednesday.
“The San Antonio Police Department remains committed to protecting the First Amendment rights of all who peacefully protest while also ensuring the safety of people and protection of property. I hope this will be a strong foundation for an ongoing conversation about the relationship law enforcement agencies have with our community," said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.
On Saturday afternoon, about 300 people gathered peacefully in front of San Antonio police headquarters and were set to march later in the day.
In Austin, Police Chief Brian Manley was part of a group of officers who kneeled on Saturday in an act of solidarity alongside protesters outside police headquarters for a few minutes.
TxDOT to take public comments; ATCOG releases Covid funds for future projects
The Texas Department of Transportation is taking comments on planned projects for the next legislative session.
“This is where the funding meets the road,” TxDOT representative Dan Perry said during a recent Ark-Tex Council of Government meeting.
The plans include several inroads into making Highway 271 and Highway 82 four-lane highways through Lamar, Red River and Fannin counties.
Projects include widening Highway 271 at four points in Lamar County, from South Loop 286 to Pattonville, from the Fannin County line to the Red River County line, from FM 38 to the loop and from Pattonville to the Red River County Line. projected to cost in excess of $111 million and to be started in 2023. On the Red River County side of Highway 271, the plan calls for widening the highway from the Lamar County line to Business 271-D for $18.6 million to start in 2023.
The plans also include several bridge replacements or rehabilitations in Lamar and Red River counties. On the plan are: the Cane Creek bridge on 2nd St., at the branch of Cuthand Creek on County Road 115070, Morrison Creek bridge on County Road 26321 and Little Sandy Creek bridge at County Road 1630, all in Lamar County; and in Red River County, the Delaware Creek bridges at Cedar/Church Street and Locus Street. The bridges will cost $1.6 million.
“Some of these bridges were built in the ’50s,” Perry said.
A public comment Zoom session is tentatively set for 4 p.m. June 25. Residents can also skip the meeting and review the plan online, then submit their thoughts through the mail. The full presentation can be found at txdot.gov, and search for Rural TIP Paris District 2021-2023. Comments can be mailed to the Paris district office at 1365 N. Main St., Paris, TX 75460, to the attention of Paris District: Rural TIP. Emailed comments can be sent to stacy.taylor@txdot.gov, attention to Rural TIP.
Covid-19 Relief
ATCOG also released some funds for business Covid-19 relief. The organization approved a revolving loan fund for $550,000 and a planning grant supplemental awards application for $400,000. Through the Northeast Texas Economic Development District, the ATCOG group can disburse funds to small businesses applying for relief from economic distress caused by the novel coronavirus.
What it means is small local businesses can apply for loans to help them with a minimum of $5,000 and a maximum of $50,000. There is no loan fee and use personal guarantees as collateral. The businesses must have been in operation for more than two years, provide a 2019 tax return and have the potential to save existing jobs. The terms of the loans are deferred payments for three months, an interest rate of 2.5% and a five- to seven-year repayment period. Businesses won’t be penalized for paying the loan early.
Funding priorities
The board agreed to set funding priorities for the state’s Community Development Block Grant program. ATCOG is a planning region for the grants, and the members agreed to set top priority for streets, roads and bridges; water, sewer and yard lines; drainage and septic tanks.
When determining what grants should be approved, the board input allows for up to 50 extra points for top priorities. The board agreed to give full extra points to those top priorities.
Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing suggested the board include housing as a tier 2 priority, and allow an extra 25 points for those grants, and 10 points awarded for other projects. The board doesn’t have the final say in the grant decisions, but the extra points allow the state to determine priorities for the grant money.
Freeport officer tests positive; no virus announcement Saturday
ANGLETON — Brazoria County officials will not release any new COVID-19 case information Saturday, but will update Sunday with numbers for both days.
Computers and phones will be down today due to a power grid upgrade for the county’s data systems, spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in a written statement. The COVID-19 call center will not be able to receive calls while the work is being done, though it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Trower said.
“We’ve already put this upgrade off a couple of times and we are critical on having to get it done,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
FREEPORT POLICE DEPT. EMPLOYEE TESTS POSITIVE
A 22-year-old Freeport Police Department employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the city’s first worker to contract the disease, City Manager Tim Kelty announced in a news release Friday evening.
The affected man has been in self-quaratine for several days while awating the results of his coronavirus test, the release states. He had minimal contact with other city workers, according to the release.
“I am proud of how diligent city staff has been in maintaining safety protocols throughout this situation,” Kelty said in the release. “But despite that, we have our first employee at the city to test positive. The city is engaging our emergency management team and a local physician advisor to ensure swift contact tracing. We encourage employees who have any concerns about exposure to be screened. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the officer and his family for a speedy recovery.”
The city in its statement encouraged residents to remember the role everyone plays in helping to reduce the spread of this disease. That includes frequent hand-washing, wearing masks and practicing social distancing, according to the release.
NO MORE INMATES
Starting Monday, Brazoria County’s COVID-19 dashboard will no longer include inmate information, Trower said in another statement.
“The lack of communication on positive COVID-19 inmate case status by (the Texas Department of Criminal Justice) has caused inmate status’ to remain stagnant on the county’s dashboard,” Trower said.
Sebesta described the lack of communication from TDCJ “frustrating.”
“This is not the wardens that are at the prisons or any of their staff — those folks are great,” Sebesta said. “It’s been the upper management and the communications people from TDCJ that have been very frustrating to deal with.”
As much as Sebesta would like to be able to accurately report the number of cases at each prison unit and how many inmates have recovered, because TDCJ is not communicating that information to county officials, “they need to shoulder that responsibility of communicating with the public,” he said.
TDCJ has created its own inmate case tracking tool, and numbers reflecting the inmates will be removed from the county dashboard Monday. Inmate cases will not be tracked going forward, Trower said in the statement.
With the removal of inmate numbers from the county dashboard, the total number of cases should drop by about 260, Sebesta said. Statistics including gender should become more balanced, and the percent of recoveries will be much better, he said.
The Associated Press, Texas Tribune
