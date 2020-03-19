Small businesses across Kerr County are already feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but today could be another twist in the minute-by-minute impact to business when Gov. Greg Abbott decides whether bars and restaurants should remain open.
It’s a worry for many owners of businesses that serve food and beverages.
“If we have to completely shut our store, that’s going to affect us so bad, especially being a small business,” said Heather McClung, who owns downtown Kerrville’s PAX Coffee and Goods.
Across Kerrville on Wednesday, many fast food restaurants closed their dining rooms, while others have closed completely for the time being. Restaurants with open drive-thru service include McDonald’s, Whataburger, Chick-Fil-A, Culvers and others. Some still have dining rooms open.
There is no drive-thru for McClung’s Earl Garrett Street business.
With the Centers for Disease Control currently recommending groups be limited to fewer than 10 people, some states have completely closed restaurants, bars and coffee shops.
Abbott may follow the lead of Dallas, Houston and Austin and order restaurants to close dining rooms and bars, but he was consulting with state officials on Wednesday about a course of action, according to The Texas Tribune.
“When I made my disaster declaration on Friday, since that time and today, the number of people who have tested positive have more than doubled,” Abbott said at a press conference in Arlington. “Since I declared my disaster declaration, the number of counties impacted have more than doubled. It is clear that this virus spread is occurring across the entire state of Texas.”
That strain is not reserved to those providing food and beverage services, but all businesses.
Just across from PAX is Schreiner Goods, where stylist Sterling Stark said store hours might be altered depending on what happens in the next few days.
“I was born and raised here, so I want to still see people out and about and enjoying our downtown responsibly,” said Stark, a mother of two young children. “I want Kerrville to remain a safe haven for my children. I want there to be a sense of community.”
Some businesses on Earl Garrett are temporarily closed, such as Home Simple Goods, Wolfmueller’s Books, Fitch Estate Sales and Turtle Creek Olives and Vines. However, the bookstore was still selling books outside and is taking phone and email orders, and other stores also are taking phone orders.
Business at the Fairy Moon Emporium and Wine About It, also on Earl Garrett, hadn’t been affected, and they were planning to be open as long as possible, staff there said.
“We haven’t really slowed down or picked up, so it hasn’t really affected us too much,” said Dalton Fowler, bartender at Wine About It on Earl Garrett Street.
Staff at Nobilitea on Jefferson Street also reported no ill effects from the pandemic, other than difficulty in getting some ingredients. There’s little to no coconut milk to be found at local stores, but the shop is able to find substitutes.
“We’re just thankful to the community for coming out and supporting our local business,” said shift supervisor Layna Weber. “We’re grateful for their friendliness and their kindness in this time.”
I would ask mayor Blackburn to try to visualize both double digit unemployment and double digit GDP contraction, and what Kerrville would look like under these conditions, as this is the most likely short term economic scenario. These numbers will create a situation far worse than 1986. Here is a handy GDP – Unemployment chart for historical reference, which is very ugly (https://www.thebalance.com/u-s-gdp-growth-3306008). In order to plan and lead, one needs clarity regarding where we are and where we are going. The old vision of coping with growth is over, and we must shift 180 degrees and get in the business of managing and coping with rapid decline. One key element which has been overlooked and misunderstood is what Kerrville really is. We want to believe that Kerrville is this near utopian, peaceful valley with high intrinsic value. This is not true. Kerrville is optional, produces nothing essential and will be the first casualty of cost cutting. Tourism, the river, silver jewelry….etc. are the first to go. All of our assets are non-essential, and this is why we get the worst in severe economic downturns. We are disposable in times of recession / depression. This is who we are, and this identity should be the foundation for visualizing and planning a response to this most severe economic catastrophe. I want to give Mayor Blackburn a vote of confidence in this most difficult situation, as his background and training may be more effective and valuable in times of distress as opposed to economic boom times. Best wishes.
