I want to applaud our nursing staff and hospital workers all on this day of Thanksgiving.
Thank you for giving up your lives and safety for ours.
Here’s a thought: It is horrible what people are putting our nursing staff and hospital crews lives through. They are doing their dead level best to save the innocents as well as the idiots in this pandemic only to not have people take it seriously.
Their lives are on the line as are their families’ lives. If not directly (if they are staying away from them) then because they are not there with them.
It is also creating problems with everyday crisis and causing deaths that should not happen.
Furthermore, I wonder what would happen if all these hospital workers went on strike to bring attention to the real plight of their lives and the lives of others, leaving only the sick in the hospital!!! That would make a very big impression, but it would cost too many lives. So, they are dedicated to doing their very best to deal with it day to day.
Giving up their lives, as it were, for others . . . the truest spirit in serving.
God Bless you all and keep you safe.
Susan Crane, Kerrville
