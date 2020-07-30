One local institution has made it clear it wants to support the community, and they did it when our local Salvation Army needed help the most.
Last week, we editorialized that The Kroc Center was in need of people to step up and support about 190 children with back-to-school supplies. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, The Kroc wasn’t able to attract the kind of walk-up donations that it generally receives.
However, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church came through with a $2,000 donation to help cover local kids in need. It was a mighty donation, but one the Rev. Bert Baetz knew was needed to support the community.
It’s remarkable that in times like these, one community of faith can step up and support another for the good of the community. Thank you to the congregation at St. Peter’s for this donation, and thank you to the Salvation Army for leading this effort to make out community a better place.
