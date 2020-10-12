COMFORT TASTES DEFEAT FOR FIRST TIME THIS SEASON
The Comfort Bobcats and #9 ranked Llano Yellowjackets came into Friday night’s game undefeated.
In the end, Llano was able to take down Comfort 49-17 to end the Bobcat’s run for a perfect season.
Llano scored 35 of their 49 points in the second and third quarter.
Oscar Falcon went 16-for-22 and passed for 148 yards and a touchdown for the Bobcats.
Chris Rodriguez had 23 carried for 62 yards to lead the Bobcats in rushing yardage.
Falcon’s lone touchdown pass was a 6-yard pass to Tucker Weyel with 10:02 left in the game.
A bright spot for the Bobcats came in the third quarter when Falcon returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown with 5:26 left in the third quarter.
Comfort falls to 6-1, 0-1 on the season.
The Bobcats have a bye week and will play Lago Vista at home on Oct. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.