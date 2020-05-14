Monday I received a card in the mail that reminded me of the late '50s. Several of us, growing up in San Antonio, would take a dime and go to the local Lone Star Ice House. We would get a Milky Way, cost a nickel, and a Coca Cola, cost a nickel. Then one day an ounce and a half smaller Milky Way was a dime. To our dismay, we could not get the Milky Way.
Tom Brayshaw, Fredericksburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.