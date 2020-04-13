Virtually no one’s pocketbook has been untouched by the coronavirus pandemic and associated governmental orders limiting commerce and travel. County government is no exception.
The extent of the coronavirus’s effects on Kerr County’s budget has yet to be determined, but officials signaled Monday that it won’t be an easy budget process.
As budget officer, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly’s job is to present an initial spending plan for consideration, which is then tweaked by county commissioners, with input from department heads, over the summer until around September, when it’s adopted for fiscal year 2020-21.
During Monday’s commissioners’ court meeting, Kelly said he plans to have a budget ready to present to his colleagues by the end of this month. He appeared to be the only member of the court sporting a face mask, which he said he wore at his wife’s request. Commissioners sat far apart from one another, in observance of the 6-foot social distancing guideline promulgated by the CDC.
“One of the things I’m looking at is to try to present as close to a balanced budget as possible,” Kelly said during the meeting. “People won’t be happy with what’s in it. But I’ll have it separated out as, what are essential functions of the county that we have to do, and what are the things that we can choose to do.”
If the next budget is not balanced, it won’t be the first time; this year’s budget included revenues of $34.5 million and expenses of $36.6 million, with the difference being drawn from the county’s $12 million reserve fund.
State Comptroller Glenn Hegar said he expects to see a decline in sales tax revenue statewide.
This month, sales tax revenues totaled $312,284 for Kerr County and $783,947 for Kerrville, according to data from the comptroller’s website. These revenues are from sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.
“Next month’s allocations, which will mostly reflect sales made in March, will begin to show the impact of pandemic-related business shutdowns,” states a press release from Hegar’s office this month. “The agency, therefore, expects local allocations in May to be lower, and June allocations will likely deteriorate further.”
The Kerrville City Council will get an idea this week of how the pandemic may affect the municipal budget. City Manager Mark McDaniels is expected to brief them on the matter at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
In other matters, commissioners approved two stop signs for a neighborhood near Ingram -- Greenwood Forest. They also voted to close playground equipment at Flat Rock Park and Lions Park.
Harley Belew, who has been critical of how various governments have responded to the coronavirus, cast the lone vote against closing the playground equipment.
