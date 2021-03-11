Warmth and humidity will be the main weather terms that describe our weather pattern through Friday.
A weekend storm system has the potential to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms.
There is a risk for severe thunderstorms late Saturday through early Sunday morning.
The highest risk for severe weather exists to our north, but it’s a signal that thunderstorm season is upon us.
MORE CLOUDS THAN SUNSHINE
We can expect mostly cloudy skies to continue Thursday.
It should be a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
South winds crank up again with speeds of 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible.
DRIZZLE POSSIBLE THURSDAY NIGHT
Clouds and high humidity continue Thursday night.
Drizzle is possible toward daybreak, with lows in the lower 60s.
South winds remain gusty at 10 to 20 mph.
SLIM CHANCE OF THUNDER FRIDAY
Friday looks virtually the same as Thursday.
Clouds outperform the sun most of the day with highs near 80 degrees.
South winds average 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible.
A few storms are possible late, mainly northwest of Kerrville.
SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND
Our best chance of measurable rainfall takes shape late Saturday into Sunday, when a cold front and disturbance pass through the area.
Scattered storms capable of hail and strong winds are possible, especially Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.