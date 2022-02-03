Police officers and fire department personnel are reporting extremely hazardous driving conditions, according to the city of Kerrville.
"The City of Kerrville’s Public Works Department is continuing to de-ice area roads, but also expects that road conditions will deteriorate further as the day progresses due to the low temperatures," reads a Thursday-afternoon statement from the city. "Citizens are encouraged to stay indoors and avoid travel if at all possible. Please remember to take care of pets, plants and pipes, and please check on your neighbors to see if assistance is needed."
Most city offices, including City Hall and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, will remain closed Thursday and the Planning & Zoning meeting scheduled that day has been cancelled. The city’s landfill and transfer station will be closed until further notice. Republic Services will not collect trash today, and will announce plans later for Friday and possibly Saturday collections.
"Frozen and icy driveways, sidewalks and parking lots also represent safety hazards, as injuries from falling were a major issue during last year’s winter storm," reads the statement.
The dangerous conditions should continue to present significant travel obstacles until at least midday Friday, according to the city.
"There is a warming center set up at the First United Methodist Church gymnasium, 321 Thompson Drive, from 8 a.m. until dark today and Friday," reads the release. "Please bring clothes, food, drink, and medicine during your stay. Currently there will not be an overnight shelter, but we will continue to monitor the situation and open one if necessary."
"A significant winter weather event is unfolding this morning," according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service. "Arctic air will continue to spill into South Central Texas today
and tonight bringing hard freeze and bitterly cold wind chill values."
Temperatures across the Hill Country and potentially some locations in the Austin metro area are forecast to remain freezing for up to 60 consecutive hours, not rising back up (above) freezing until midday
Saturday. Roughly 30 consecutive hours of freezing temperatures are forecast in San Antonio, dropping to freezing this morning and not rising back above freezing until midday Friday, according to the NWS.
"Ice that accumulates today is expected to remain on many surface through midday Friday, at which time clearing skies and the sun should begin to assist with melting," reads the NWS outlook. "Brisk northerly winds will produce bitterly cold wind chill values today through Saturday mornings, ranging from single digits to teens. A risk for hypothermia exists for those spending extended time outdoors and not dressed in layers, hats, and gloves."
