High pressure is expected to keep the local area hot and dry Thursday. Fire dangers remain very high due to the ongoing drought, low humidity, gusty winds and hot temperatures.
Afternoon humidity values drop to between 25% and 30% across most of the area.
Burn bans remain in effect across the entire Hill Country area, including Kerr and Gillespie County. Residents are highly encouraged to avoid activities that promote the ignition or spread of wildfires.
The vegetation across the Hill Country is very dry and fires could start very quickly.
HEAT HEADLINES
Similar to what we have stressed all summer long, temperatures climb into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees through Friday. Heat index values may briefly range from 100 to 106 degrees in the afternoon hours.
If residents spend time outdoors during the peak heating hours of the day, drink plenty of water and stay hydrated. Wear light-colored/loose-fitting clothing and take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles during this extensive heatwave.
HOT AND DRY FOR MOST OF US
Thursday remains hot with daytime highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. For the most part, the region remains rainfree.
Critical fire dangers persist with south winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.
HIGHER HUMIDITY OVERNIGHT
Low stratus clouds are a good bet after midnight Thursday through daybreak Friday morning. Low temperatures hold in the lower to middle 70s.
South winds will be gusty around midnight, tapering off to 5 to 15 mph by daybreak.
SLIGHT STORM CHANCE FRIDAY
A subtle pattern change could drop temperatures a few degrees Friday and Saturday, bringing a slight chance of rain across the Hill Country. This chance remains marginal at the moment.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday with highs in the upper 90s.
South-southeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph.
BEST CHANCE OF RAIN SATURDAY
Saturday may offer the best chance of rain across the Hill Country area. Partly cloudy skies are expected with higher humidity in the forecast too. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours.
Highs warm into the middle 90s.
South-southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph.
SAHARAN DUST LAYER
Periodic periods of hazy skies are expected Thursday through Saturday. Improvement is possible by Sunday.
Saharan dust has a tendency to reduce rain chances when present. The dust is most likely to bring hazy skies on Friday.
