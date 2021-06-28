Temperatures remain below average through the middle of the week, with this trend likely continuing through the middle of July off and on.
Rain chances continue on a daily basis due to daytime heating and pop up thunderstorms in the forecast this week.
SCATTERED SHOWERS AND STORMS POSSIBLE
Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day with high humidity and daytime heat triggering storm activity.
Rainfall totals of a quarter of an inch to half an inch are possible for a few locations. Many areas could see lower totals or no precipitation at all. This is typical with pop-up summer thunderstorms.
High temperatures should hold in the middle 80s with winds out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph, except gusty near any storms that pop up.
SEASONABLY WARM OVERNIGHT
Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Light southeast winds prevail at 5 to 10 mph with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms possible.
SLIGHTLY WARMER WEDNESDAY
Rain chances should be slightly lower Wednesday, but scattered thunderstorms remain possible. Highs top out in the middle to upper 80s.
Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph with higher gusts possible near any storms that develop.
ISOLATED STORMS THURSDAY
More sunshine is expected Thursday. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms are possible with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
FOURTH OF JULY FORECAST
A couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Low temperatures drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.