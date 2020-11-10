TIVY GAINS MOMENTUM, FINDS OFFENSE
Tivy defeated Floresville 42-35 in a thrilling game on the road last Friday.
With the win, Tivy has earned a spot in the playoffs.
Where they go from here is in their own hands as they control their own destiny.
Boerne Champion lost to Alamo Heights which creates an interesting district scenario.
If they win out, they could actually win the district championship, but will need some help along the way.
TRIPLE “J” OFFENSE
Jake and Jackson Johnston make up the “Triple J” offense for Tivy.
When Jake and Jackson hook up, special things can happen for the Antlers.
This past week, Jake passed for 325 yards and four touchdown passes.
Johnston had six receptions for 188 yards and two touchdown receptions including an 84-yard reception to close out the game against Floresville.
WHAT THE COACH THINKS
Coach Jones is proud of his entire team, but expressed praise for his two youngsters who continue to grow before our eyes.
“He has grown up and matured as a player,” Jones said of his young signal caller Jake Layton. “We still have things to work on and become better at for sure. He is still young as a starter. However, he has made huge strides and has made some very critical plays for our team.”
Concerning Jackson Johnston, there are very few players who can catch a ball that is thrown over the head of a 6’7” wide receiver.
“We believe he is special for us,” Jones said of Jackson Johnston. “It is hard to match up with a 6 7 receiver.”
HANNEMANN’S PICK SIX AND TWO INTERCEPTIONS
Senior Ronald Hannemann played a key role defensively for the Antlers Friday night.
He had two picks on the night including a 45-yard pick six in the second quarter.
Coach Jones said, “It was a huge play at that time of the game.”
Indeed it was.
Tivy was on top 14-13 in the second quarter when the 45-yard pick six occurred.
This put Tivy on top 21-13 with 10:35 left in the first half.
His second pick occurred halfway through the fourth quarter when Floresville was driving down the field.
This prevented Floresville from scoring at the end of the game.
OVERCOMING TOUGH OBSTACLES
Tivy overcame a multitude of obstacles last week and managed to pull out a victory on the road.
Coach Jones praised his entire team for hanging in there despite many trials last week.
“The program survived because we have great kids that are committed to excellence, “ Jones stressed. “They were willing to do whatever needed to be done in order to be successful. It was a very satisfying win.”
UP NEXT
Tivy has a bye week this week which will give Tivy time to heal.
They face Medina Valley at home Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. It will be Senior night for the Antlers.
OLH PICKS UP SOLID DISTRICT WIN
Our Lady of the Hills remains undefeated after defeating San Antonio Saint Mary’s 55-6 Friday night.
Coach Chris Ramirez was pleased with his team’s victory and they remain undefeated this season.
DEFENSE PLAYS EXCEPTIONALLY WELL
On paper, 55-6 sounds like an offensive victory, but Coach Ramirez praised his defense this week.
“While our offense continued our success of finishing drives, it was our defense and special teams that played exceptionally well, “Ramirez stated. “We scored 7 different ways including returning a blocked punt for a TD, returning a punt for a TD, returning an interception for a TD and a 38 yard field goal!”
Ramirez added, “I felt like our defense did an outstanding job of swarming to the ball and team tackling.”
PLAYER SPOTLIGHT - MATTHEW CUMMINGS
“Matthew Cummings has been playing very well for us,” Coach Ramirez said. “He has been having impressive stats at the end of the nights which include passing yards, passes broken up, fumble recoveries and returning blocked punts for touchdowns.”
GROCKI’S KICKING LEG
Ramirez also noted how good his kicking play has been this season.
Kicker Stephen Grocki has had big games all season for the Hawks.
Ramirez concluded, “Stephen Grocki also had a big night for us including his big field goal in the 2nd quarter.”
UP NEXT
OLH faces New Braunfels Christian Academy in a match that will determine the district championship. Both teams are 5-0 in district play and will meet Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in New Braunfels.
CENTER POINT FINDS A WAY TO WIN
The Center Point Pirates had their backs against the wall all season long.
Winless through the first half of the season and then COVID-19 hit.
COVID-19 knocked Center Point out for two weeks before closing out the last two games of the year against Brackett and Harper.
It took all season long to get a win, but the Pirates traveled to Harper and pulled off a 21-18 victory Friday night.
BEATING A RIVAL
This is considered a rival game and Coach Bubba Walters could not be happier with the end result.
Coach Walters said, “What a great way to go out by beating a rival team.”
OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION
Center Point had a difficult time finding the end zone this year.
Friday night proved to be their best game of the season so far.
Walters said, “We rushed the ball 57 times for 287 yards.”
LOGAN BURLEY FINISHES STRONG
Coach Walters praised his quarterback after the game.
Walters said, “Logan Burley played an extremely great game on the offensive side and did an awesome job of managing the game and the clock.”
SAMMY BUSTAMANTE AT LINEBACKER
“Sammy Bustamante played great at LB reading our keys and putting us in the best situation possible,” Walters said of his experienced linebacker.
LOOKING FORWARD
Center Point’s season came to an end despite the victory.
Coach Walters said that it’s “time to heal up a little” and figure out how they can get better next season.
COMFORT ROUTS LULING
The Comfort Bobcats needed a win to get in.
They made up for three losses in a row by handily defeating Luling 76-0.
Comfort scored 42 unanswered points in the first quarter and never looked back.
HERRERA BECOMES ALL-TIME RECEIVING LEADER
According to the Sports Information Department in Comfort, Jose Herrera surpassed Vance Lich as all-time leading receiver for the Bobcats.
“Jose Herrera had 5 receptions for 193 yards and 2 TDs. Herrera became Comfort's all-time leader in receiving yards in a career with 1,965 (and counting), passing Vance Lich's (2006-07) mark of 1,679,” According to George Edwards, SID for Comfort ISD. “Herrera finishes the regular season with 43 catches for 1,025 yards and 18 TDs.”
UP NEXT
Comfort faces Jourdanton Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. in Somerset.
HARPER MAKES THE PLAYOFFS
Harper dropped a close district contest to Center Point last week 21-18.
Harper played just well enough to make the playoffs this season.
A COUPLE OF COSTLY PLAYS
Coach Chad Zenner said that this game was tight to the very end.
“We lost a tough game to a familiar opponent in Center Point 18-21,” Zenner said. “Their running attack really controlled the clock and the game. This gave us limited possessions to put points on the board. We shot ourselves in the foot in the red zone. We threw an interception in the endzone on one drive and also did not convert on a 4th and 4 inside the 20 yard line on another drive. Those two possessions cost us the ball game.”
PLAYER SPOTLIGHT
“The Offense is led by Junior Quarterback Braden Strickland, and the Defense is led by Sophomore Fred Earhart,” Zenner said. “These two young men will have to step up and be leaders this week vs Shiner.”
UP NEXT
Harper will have their hands full as they challenge the best team in the state in Class 2A Division I.
“Shiner is the District Champs of 2A Div. 1 District 13,” Zenner said. “They are also ranked #1 in the state. Our kids are super excited to play a top notch program and are prepared for the challenge.”
FIRST TIME SINCE 2016
Zenner said, “This is our first time in the playoffs since 2016 and our kids are fired up to take on the Shiner Comanches, in La Vernia, TX this Thursday at 7:00pm.”
WARRIOR SEASON COMES TO AN END
Ingram came so close Friday night.
They fell to Grape Creek 22-21.
Despite a disappointing end to a promising season, Coach Duane Kroeker feels blessed that his team remained healthy and that they competed throughout the season.
TOUGH NIGHT
Coach Kroeker said, “It was a tough night for our Warriors.”
Kroeker added, “We have great kids at Tom Moore HS and again we are proud of their efforts.”
WARRIOR PRIDE
Coach Kroeker felt that his team played hard all season and worked hard.
“We are so proud of the way our players worked and played all season,” Kroeker concluded. “As I told them on Friday night, you don’t always get what you want or even what you deserve based on your commitment and work. We just have to press on to the next phase whether that’s the next sport, off-season or graduation and be thankful for what we have. Our players had a 10 game season, we won some games and we got through a COVID season healthy and without serious injury. Those are all blessings!”
