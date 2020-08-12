A virtual, live music concert is scheduled this month to benefit a local summer camp for sick or disabled children.
Martyn Lucas, voted “World Piano Man” by Sir Elton John, will perform a special concert entitled “The Show Must Go On!” starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. The stream itself will start at 5:30 p.m. “to start the build up,” according to a press release. The link to enjoy the show will be https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=deNH9aObby8.
Lucas, whose music can be found at www.martynlucas.com/, has performed in 195 countries around the world and sings over 650 songs in 14 voices and seven languages. He also has performed as the Phantom of the Opera in Covent Garden, London.
Texas Lions Camp, 4100 Texas 27, is a residential camping facility offered at no cost to Texas children between 7-16 years of age with qualifying physical disabilities such as Type-1 diabetes, cancer and Down's syndrome. The camp suffered significant damage to at least five structures from three major storms that occurred in March and May, according to a press release from the organization.
“The result of these storms was the loss and total destruction of Bunkhouse 2, significant structural damage of Bunkhouse 1, significant roofing damage to Jackson, and Real Dorms and some of the equestrian center facilities,” states the release. “At the same time, TLC was not allowed to operate its leasing program and gave up more than $250,000 in lost revenue from partnership programs that had to be sidelined due to Covid-19.”
All monies donated for the concert or the annual Polar Bear Challenge are restricted for “brick & mortar” uses and deemed as having been received by TLC's Building Fund for CAMPaign Vision 2020 & Beyond, the release states.
