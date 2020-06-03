Twenty-one Kerr County residents are among at least 66,568 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. No one was hospitalized and 11 had recovered as of Sunday. Most of the local residents had recovered.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 20,353 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 232 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,698 people had died from the disease in Texas and 1,117,274 had been tested. An estimated 44,517 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 463,868 people have recovered from the disease, 1,831,821 have been infected and 106,181 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 17,757,838 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 6,411,023 had been infected since the pandemic began, 380,880 had died, and 2,750,891 had recovered, according to the university.
Top 10 Texas counties for confirmed infections
Gillespie
5
Kendall
30
Bandera
6
Kimble
1
Uvalde
14
Medina
73
Blanco
11
Mason
32
Llano
3
As coronavirus hits Texas, the state's top health official is spending 30 hours a week on a second job — that pays $600,000
The acting head of Texas’ massive health and human services bureaucracy, who is leading a 36,600 employee agency during a global pandemic, is also working a second job as the well-paid general manager of the Lower Colorado River Authority, a quasi-state agency — funded without state tax dollars — that provides water and electricity to more than a million Texans.
And despite temporarily heading one of Texas’ largest and most high-profile agencies, acting Executive Commissioner Phil Wilson is not on state payroll. Instead, he continues to earn $636,694 from the river authority, more than double what the previous health commissioner made.
Political scientists say it’s an atypical arrangement at an atypical time — one that let the governor tap an experienced and well-respected person during a crisis without asking Wilson to take a pay cut and leave a plum river authority position. They also raised questions about how sustainable it is to have the state’s top health official holding another management position at the same time.
“There are only so many hours in a day, and if somebody's splitting their work product between two employers, something could fall through the cracks,” said University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus. “HHSC is the biggest agency in the state and would seem to require a full-time, dedicated employee to run it. … I'm surprised that either agency is comfortable with this arrangement.”
Wilson, a longtime fixture in Texas government circles, has straddled both organizations since March, when coronavirus cases started ticking up in Texas. He is working seven days a week and approximately 50 hours for the health commission, and at least 30 hours for the river authority, said spokespeople for both organizations.
Wilson explained how he’s balancing the two roles in a written statement.
“Both organizations have outstanding leadership in place and my job is to provide clear direction and vision for each, then let my teams perform their respective duties,” he said. “It’s also to make sure the full measure of each team’s experience, expertise and knowledge is brought to bear to ensure each decision I make is in the best interests of the people LCRA and HHSC serve every day.”
Leading the sprawling health commission is a high-profile job even without a pandemic.
But the agency, which regulates nursing homes and operates nearly two dozen state hospitals and state supported living facilities, has been key to the coronavirus response, especially as long-term care facilities have emerged as hot spots for the virus across the country. Family members have complained of being in the dark about the risk of exposure inside, and residents in Texas facilities are now being widely tested for the virus.
HHSC spokesperson Christine Mann said Wilson’s job at the health agency remains temporary and that he chose not to accept a salary or benefits for the position.
'I didn’t care if I was exposed to COVID': Protesters’ anger outweighed their fear of getting sick
Renee Lopez has spent nearly all her time at home in recent weeks, keeping distance from friends and loved ones in the hopes of staying safe from the new coronavirus. Lopez, 58, uses a wheelchair because of a congenital joint disease, and she worries her disability could put her at greater risk of serious illness.
But on Saturday, as thousands of people across the country took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, a blossoming anger displaced the fear Lopez had felt about the coronavirus — and led her and a few hundred other demonstrators to gather at Austin’s police headquarters. She could no longer “sit idly by,” and if the price of protest was her health, she thought, then so be it.
“I didn’t care if I was exposed to COVID,” she said, though she tried to stay away from the thickest crowds. “I had this single-mindedness to go and protest because I feel like I just can’t take it anymore.”
Protests sparked by Floyd’s death took place in major cities across the country this weekend, blocking traffic, closing businesses and focusing the nation’s attention on police violence and racial inequality. Footage from a now-viral video showed that Floyd, who is black, died after a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck long past the point when he lost consciousness. Chauvin, 44, was fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Those demonstrations also brought thousands of people into close contact with each other in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, leading politicians and health experts to warn that they may hasten the spread of a disease that has already claimed the lives of more than 100,000 Americans.
As the protest crowds grew in size, political leaders of Texas’ largest cities interweaved statements of support for demonstrators’ rights of free expression with warnings about the public health risks of gathering in close quarters.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler cited the virus in an announcement that he would not attend any demonstrations. He urged protesters Sunday “to be disciplined about social distancing” by wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart — even as protesters and police officers stood shoulder to shoulder in gatherings of 200 or more.
In Harris County, which includes Houston, County Judge Lina Hidalgo asked protesters to consider showing support for the demonstrations virtually. “Today, the threat of COVID-19 continues to linger in our community, and close contact with others can be potentially deadly and lead to an outbreak,” she said in a statement.
State prison in West Texas reports 65 COVID-19 cases
More than 60 inmates in state custody in Pecos County tested positive for the new coronavirus, quadrupling the west Texas county’s case count.
The spike of 65 cases of COVID-19 was reported by the Fort Stockton Pioneer, which said it brought Pecos County’s total to 93 cases. The publication said the inmates are housed at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s N5 Unit in Fort Stockton, which is about 85 miles southwest of Odessa.
County Judge Joe Shuster said he is waiting for instructions from Gov. Greg Abbott on how best to address the outbreak, the Pioneer reported.
UT-Austin moves its biggest classes online
The University of Texas at Austin will hold 400 of its biggest classes online next fall, interim president Jay Hartzell told The Daily Texan Monday.
UT is aiming to hold most of its other 11,000 fall classes in-person, the Daily Texan reported. It has not yet offered clarity on how those will be managed. UT previously announced that on-campus classes will run from August to Thanksgiving and then continue remotely in an effort to limit student travel.
The reopening announcement follows the Texas A&M University system guidelines unveiled last week, when regents approved measures limiting campus interactions and enforcing social distancing. System officials said certain classes would be conducted both online and in-person, assigning students to one option each class session. Certain courses will be prioritized for in-person instruction, such as speech, performance and clinical classes. Officials did not say how many classes would be online-only.
Jail testing yields negative results
None of 233 coronavirus tests given to inmates of the Nacogdoches County Jail or 50 tests administered to jail employees have yielded a positive result, the state reported Tuesday.
Sheriff Jason Bridges requested state-supported testing after an inmate tested positive May 20. That inmate was transferred to Gregg County so he could be better isolated.
Thirty-two additional tests were administered to patrol deputies and support staff, none of which were positive, according to a statement from the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office.
Across the state, strategic testing of nursing homes and other known hot spots was ordered May 11 by Gov. Greg Abbott — a move that is expected to result in an uptick in local cases.
“Testing continues at nursing homes, industries and among health care workers,” the Emergency Management Office stated on Tuesday.
Total cases in Nacogdoches County stood at 283 on Tuesday while the number of active cases was estimated at 59, down from 64 a week prior. Of active cases, 11 were hospitalized as of Saturday, with two of those being treated in ICU, according to the state.
The death toll for Nacogdoches County reached 20 this week, as five more fatalities related to long-term care facilities were confirmed by the Department of State Health Services. The latest fatalities were that of a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 70s, a man and woman in their 80s and a woman over age 99, according to the Emergency Management Office. All were previously reported cases.
Texas virus cases rise again after one-day dropoff
The day after one of Texas' lowest new coronavirus case counts in six weeks, state health officials reported a spike of 1,688 new cases Tuesday.
The figures came after just 593 were reported Monday, which was a dramatic decrease after a week that saw Texas twice hit new record highs. Sunday's count of 1,949 cases is the highest one-day total since the state began tracking the numbers.
Texas has reported 66,568 total infections, including 1,688 deaths. State health officials reported 20 new fatalities Tuesday. The true number is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks in most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
COVID-19 UPDATE: Texas enters June with camps open for kids, some pro sports
Texas entered the new month with summer camps, including sports camps, allowed to open as the state relaxed some of the rules put in place to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Executive orders issued in mid-May allowed camps to begin reopening May 31, provided they follow social distancing guidelines.
Texas also now allows some professional sports events with limits on spectators, although it's unclear if any are planned soon. IndyCar will race the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, but track officials say it won't include fans.
Texas announced 1,688 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, a steep rise from Monday’s 593 cases, which was the one of the lowest number of cases recorded in a single day since Texas began tracking infections.
The state also announced 20 new deaths on Tuesday. Texas has had 66,568 reported cases and 1,698 total deaths.
Walker County announced four additional cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 188. At least 101 of the local resident cases remain active, while 87 have been cleared by medical professionals. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has also confirmed 1,505 offender cases within the county, but only half of them remain active.
The true numbers though are likely higher because many people haven't been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
COVID-19 0causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks in most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Teens at Dallas cafe make meal kits for needy amid COVID-19
Chef Chad Houser opened his downtown Dallas restaurant five years ago to help give teens coming out of juvenile detention stability, and a push toward success.
When the coronavirus pandemic threatened that mission, he found a way to not only keep the teens working -- and also give them a chance to help others.
“Our kids need us to begin with,” Houser said, “but they need us even more now.”
Within a week of Cafe Momentum closing to dining in March because of the pandemic, the teens who normally cycle through every job at the upscale restaurant -- from cooking to dishwashing to busing tables to serving to hosting -- had started building meal kits for needy families. Houser scrambled to raise funds so he could keep paying the teens and keep them engaged in the nonprofit’s program that offers everything from counseling to education.
De’Monica Dean, 19, said thinking about the families getting the boxes she packs with everything from cans of soup to fresh vegetables and fruits motivates her each morning.
“That’s my everyday wake-up. It’s like, do you want to get up today? OK, we know a family has to eat, so let’s get up,” Dean said.
Sais Daniel, the cafe’s curriculum coordinator, helps teach the teens skills ranging from restaurant work to life skills like how to create a resume. They’re also learning the joys of helping others.
“Sometimes they get lost in how small their world is, but being able to sit down and pack boxes, they’re like: ‘Man, I’m able to see someone else struggling and I’m a blessing to them. I’m able to help them,’” Daniel said.
Cafe Momentum has been delivering 1,550 meal kits a week to families in the area through various groups. Most of the kits, which include four meals for a family of four, are being distributed in the Richardson Independent School District.
Tabitha Branum, the district’s deputy superintendent, said the partnership with Cafe Momentum is “game changing” for their community, noting that over half of the district’s students qualify for free and reduced lunches.
She said that with school closed, the district is able to provide breakfasts and lunches during the week though a state program, but Cafe Momentum lets them also cover weekends.
As Texas reopens, Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing restaurants to welcome a limited number of diners inside after being restricted to takeout orders. But for now, Cafe Momentum -- a restaurant that served entrees like sweet tea-brined pork chops and coffee-rubbed steak in its sleek dining area -- will stick with providing meal kits.
Houser said he has raised enough money to keep making the kits through June. He’s not sure of the next move, but he said that when it’s safe and financially viable, the restaurant and catering business will resume.
The teens are ready to get back to preparing meals and serving guests. “They miss all the pats on the back and hugs that they get from guests,” he said.
In the meantime, 18-year-old Anthony Aleman said preparing kits feels good, as does knowing he still has a steady paycheck from Cafe Momentum.
“They got my back,” Aleman said.
Coronavirus claims 268,797 hotel-supported jobs in Texas
Coronavirus-related losses of jobs supported by the hotel industry in Texas numbered 268,797 out of a total of 658,637 hotel-supported jobs, according to a hotel industry estimate.
The analysis published by the American Hotel & Lodging Association found that out of a total of 145,617 jobs generated directly from hotel operations in the state, 64,072 jobs were projected to be cut by the coming weeks due to the Covid-19 crisis. The study is based on Oxford Economics research carried out in mid-March.
Nationwide, 44 percent of hotel workers were projected to lose their jobs in the coming weeks due to the pandemic, which has led to a dramatic drop in hotel occupancy. And U.S. hotels have lost $2.4 billion in room revenue since mid-February, according to the analysis.
California, Florida, Nevada and Texas are expected to be the states hardest hit by losses of jobs generated directed by the hotel and lodging industry, the association reported.
“The impact to our industry is already more severe than anything we’ve seen before, including Sept. 11th and the great recession of 2008 combined,” association President and CEO Chip Rogers said in a statement.
The Associated Press, Texas Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.