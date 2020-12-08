Beryl Merton Wright
February 1936 - December 2020
Beryl Merton Wright, 84, went to be with the angels and his Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Beryl was born to parents, Ollie and Lottie Wright at the Copper Queen Hospital in Bisbee, AZ on Feb. 16, 1936.
He graduated from Bisbee High School and attended Abilene Christian College and graduated from The University of Denver in 1959. Beryl served his country for 10 years in the Air Force. He married his wife Carolyn in Denver, CO, August 31, 1962. They have resided in Kerrville, TX for the past 20 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ollie Vernon Wright and Lottie Mae Wright and his two older brothers, Byron O. and Valdon E. Wright.
Beryl is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Danita Leese (Scott) who live in Thousand Oaks, CA; son Shawn Wright (Shanna) who live in Abilene, TX; and grandchildren Fletcher and Jenay Leese, Carson Wright, and step-grandson Jaxon Lenamon. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Sid Peterson Hospital for their exceptional care.
A memorial service will be held at Kerrville Church of Christ, 1900 SH-534 Loop at 10AM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Arms of Hope.
