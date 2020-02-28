Ellen Louise (Butler) Chipman, 94, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on February 26, 2020, at a local care facility.
She was born November 25, 1925, in El Dorado, Texas, to Gertrude Ann (Holiman) Butler and Charles Drew Butler. Ellen was the first of six children. The family moved to Kerrville, where Ellen grew up and attended Tivy High School. At 19 years old, Ellen met a handsome Army/Air Corpsman, named Raymond Chipman, and after a two-week whirlwind romance, they married on July 4, 1945. Raymond and Ellen were married for 61 years when Raymond passed away before her to be with our Blessed Lord.
Ellen leaves behind her five children, Barbara Ann (Chipman) Pagel and husband, Bob of Mountain Home, Texas, Raymond R. “Toby” Chipman and wife, Betty of Kerrville, Texas, Bobby Wayne Chipman and wife, Aleta of Houston, Texas, Brenda Jo (Chipman) Misiewicz and husband, John of Landrum, South Carolina, and Debra Kay (Chipman) Kirschnick and husband, Kim of Charlotte, Virginia; 15 grandchildren; and many great- grandchildren.
Ellen also was pre-deceased by her brothers, Marion, James and Naaman Butler; and one sister, Charline Kappler.
Services for Ellen will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Kerrville Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 8 a.m. prior to services. Burial will follow at Nicholas Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.