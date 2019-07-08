The National Weather Service has issued a "significant weather advisory" for northwestern Kerr County until 9:15 p.m.
Affected locations include Mountain Home, Kerr Wildlife Management Area, U.S. 83 near the Kerr-Kimble County Line, Interstate 10 Near The Kimble-Kerr County Line and The Intersection of Interstate 10 and U.S. 290.
"Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding," states the advisory. "Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service."
