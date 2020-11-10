The site where Fuddruckers used to be before it went out of business just got a little closer to being a new brewery and restaurant.
The Kerrville City Council voted unanimously tonight to approve a zoning change allowing for the new establishment. But councilmembers still have to vote on the matter once more in the next few weeks -- a second reading of the zoning-change ordinance -- before the zoning change is official.
The property at 1421 Junction Highway was part of a planned development district established by a 2004 ordinance, but the council’s action tonight paved the way for it to become a light commercial zoning district. The city planning and zoning commission already approved alcohol to be sold there.
The new business will utilize the existing building with restaurant service overlooking Nimitz Lake from an existing deck, according to a city staff report presented to the P&Z.
Short-term rentals
In other land-use business on their agenda tonight, the council also unanimously made possible two more vacation rentals in the city. Councilmembers passed resolutions calling for the issuance of conditional use permits to allow for a dwelling unit and short-term rental at 3112 Riverside Drive, and a conditional use permit for short-term rental at 201 Starkey Street.
None of the nearby residents who the city said had been notified spoke during the public hearings held tonight and no letters of opposition had been received, staff indicated.
Mayor Bill Blackburn noted that these projects are examples of the Guadalupe River serving as an amenity that makes such land uses more feasible, as both properties will afford guests access to the river.
Rezoning for new neighborhood near city park, Riverhill neighborhood
The council also paved the way for the creation of a neighborhood next to Riverhill neighborhood and Kerrville-Schreiner Park.
On first reading, the council approved an ordinance to rezone 225.69 acres east of Medina Highway and south of Riverhill Boulevard. All but 53.2 acres were rezoned to allow for estate properties with a minimum-lot size of 1 acre and no maximum lot size. The 53.2-acre portion allows for duplexes and town homes. Apartments are not allowed there.
No residents appeared to oppose the project, although at least once councilmember noted that should a new owner and developer come forward, Riverhill residents may take a keen interest in the project as it develops.
As it stands now, the property is for sale and someone else will likely develop the site. Any previous development agreement associated with former plans for Vintage Heights, along with incentives, will be nullified.
Blackburn offered a word of caution.
“I really don’t want us to have a negative impact on Kerrville-Schreiner Park,” Blackburn said.
How the development affects the park in terms of roads will be decided as part of the platting process later, a staff member replied.
