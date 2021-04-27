Kerrville police and firefighters will compete next month in a flag football game to raise money for a nonprofit that helps adults get GEDs, study for citizenship exams and learn English.
The third annual Guns and Hoses Flag Football Game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 14 at Antler Stadium. Pre-game festivities start at 5:30 p.m.
“Admission is free, but a $5 donation that will go to Families and Literacy is requested,” states the Kerrville Police Department in a social media post. A silent auction also is planned.
For more information, contact Officer Jaron Ince at 830-257-8181 or jaron.ince@kerrvilletx.gov.
Families and Literacy often serves two major groups: former high school students who dropped out and parents who lack English language proficiency. Without an organization like Families and Literacy operating in a relatively low population, rural region, more adults in Kerrville would find themselves unable to advance economically due to not being citizens or to lack of education, officials with the organization have said.
Members of the police and fire departments as well as Families and Literacy officials will be on hand for a live broadcast of KDT Live! at 4 p.m. April 29, hosted by KDT meteorologist and journalist Cary Burgess. View the show at facebook.com/kerrvilledailytimes.
Last year’s Guns and Hoses game was canceled due to the pandemic, but in 2019, the annual contest resulted in $7,000 gifted to Christian Women’s Job Corps.
