Tropical Storm Beta continues to influence our local weather pattern across the Hill Country.
Rain chances are lower across the area, but not zero percent tonight.
Mostly cloudy skies continue with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms possible tonight. Look for lows to drop into the middle 60's. North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph and gusty overnight tonight.
Beta should make landfall between Corpus Christi and Victoria overnight.
Beta will still keep our skies mostly cloudy Tuesday. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms remain possible with highs around 80 degrees. North winds continue at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible during the day.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Tuesday night with slim rain chances during the evening hours. Lows end up in the lower to middle 60's. North winds taper off to 5 to 15 mph.
Clouds start the day off Wednesday with mostly sunny skies developing during the day. Highs warm into the lower 80's.
