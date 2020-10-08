Jean Adele (Mathis) Lidiak
November 1923 - October 2020
Jean Adele (Mathis) Lidiak, 96, of Kerrville passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, October 5, 2020.
Jean was born in San Antonio, Texas, on November 20, 1923 to Ida Mae and Alley Mathis. At an early age she moved to Kerrville where she attended the Kerrville public schools graduating from Tivy High in 1941. She met and married the love of her life, Ernest John Lidiak in January of 1944. They were married for 66 years.
Jean loved being an active part of the Kerrville community. Growing up in Kerrville she worked at many places such as Kerrville Telephone Company, Hart’s Pharmacy, Rialto and Arcadia Theatres, The VA Hospital, Peterson Auto Company, and in later years she worked for the Kerrville Independent School District as the principals secretary. She retired from KISD after 18 years of service.
While Jean loved her various jobs, her favorite role was that of our beloved Nana. Each child, grandchild, and great-grandchild knew when they were visiting her, they were entering a safe haven, a place where unconditional love and acceptance was found. She always had an array of homemade cookies for visitors, and a cold drink whether soda for the kids, or a toddy for adults. The kitchen was the heart of the home, and she was always cooking a meal or sitting around the table making conversation about old times and new.
She is survived by her two sons, Gary Lidiak (wife Creigh) of Katy, Texas, and Doug Lidiak (wife Leslie) of Kerrville, Texas; Eight grandchildren: Lance (Beth) Lidiak of Kerrville, Texas, Jessica Lidiak of Victoria, Jordan (Makenna) Lidiak of Kansas City, Kansas, Amanda (Randy) Trevino of Katy, Mathis Lidiak of Lubbock, John-Michael (Christine) Lidiak of Katy, Cole (Emily) Lidiak of Lubbock, and Clayton Lidiak of Katy. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, and her faithful cat Inky.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband Ernest Lidiak and was the last surviving sibling out of five: three brothers Alley Mathis, CB Mathis, Bobby Mathis, and a sister Betty Mathis Curry.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 9 at Grimes Funeral Chapels from 5-7 pm. Mass is scheduled for 10:00 am, Saturday, October 10 at Notre Dame Catholic Church followed by a private burial.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, friends desiring to memorialize Jean make contributions to St. Peter Upon the Water, St. Vincent De Paul Society, or to a charity of their own choosing.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.