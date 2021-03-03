Following Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement that he'd relax statewide COVID-19 infection-control measures starting March 10, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly says he's open to implementing local restrictions if hospitalizations increase.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday afternoon that nixes state-imposed infection-control mandates but allows local county judges to impose restrictions in regions of the state where hospitalizations for COVID-19 are high.
Kerr County was in a region with a low COVID-19 hospitalization rate as of Wednesday. A high rate would mean the county judge could impose mask mandates and limits on occupancy in public places, within bounds imposed by Abbott’s order.
"With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus,” Abbott said in a Tuesday press release. "We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100%. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations and safe practices Texans are using, state mandates are no longer needed.”
Kelly said if the COVID-19 hospitalization rate increased significantly, he’d seek counsel from the city of Kerrville, school districts, Schreiner University, Peterson Health and others. At one time, Peterson hospital had 35 hospitalized with COVID-19, but there were only four as of Wednesday, Kelly noted.
“Frankly, I think with what we did in the past, we learned what works and what doesn’t,” Kelly said.
What worked, he said, was face coverings, social distancing and limiting the number of people in a given public space.
Kelly urged people to continue wearing face coverings in public places.
If hospitalizations increased, Kelly would consult stakeholders and consider whether to roll back in-person business capacity to 75 or 50% and whether to require the wearing of face coverings, he said. On the face-covering issue, he’d consult with Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha to determine how enforcement could occur. Kelly noted that the previous sheriff, Rusty Hierhozler, declined to be involved in enforcing any mask mandates on the public.
Mayor disagrees with governor, Peterson Health has concerns
Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn expressed disagreement with Abbott’s order.
"In regard to opening businesses 100%, I understand trying to give relief to businesses, but I still believe there is danger if masks are not used and social distancing is not observed," Blackburn wrote in a Tuesday email to The Kerrville Daily Times.
“We have concerns about the Governor’s order,” Corey Edmondson, CEO of Peterson Health, said in a Wednesday press release.
“We are starting to see a decline in positive cases and hospitalizations for the first time in nearly a year and are feeling a great sense of hope and relief,” Edmondson said in the release. “Believe me, I personally don’t like wearing a mask. However, this is not about me! I wear a mask for the safety of my staff, our patients and the community. While I am in favor of independence, freedom of choice and free will, I know that wearing a mask while COVID continues is the right thing to do, especially for health care workers.”
Blackburn said he understands the difficult position Abbott's been in since the pandemic started last year.
"Some think he has done too much and some think he has too little," Blackburn wrote in the email. "From the start, he said he would listen to the data and the doctors. However, in lifting the mask mandate Tuesday, he obviously did not listen to the doctors who were advising him to keep the mask mandate in place. They have warned that we could have another surge of COVID, and we are facing new variants of the coronavirus. We are not out of the woods yet."
Abbott’s order states “individuals are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings over the nose and mouth wherever it is not feasible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.”
“Today's announcement does not abandon safe practices Texans have mastered over the past year,” states Abbott’s press release. “Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny."
What if the STRAC rate is higher than the local rate?
Kerr County is in Trauma Service Area P, a 22-county area administered by the The Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council. For the last seven days, STRAC’s hospitalization rate has been between 8 and 10.7%, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. A high hospitalization rate is when the rate exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days in a trauma service area.
Hypothetically, if the STRAC rate exceeded 15 percent but Peterson hospital’s rate was at, say, 4 percent, Kelly would still meet with the stakeholders and decide what to do from there.
“I would carefully and cautiously assess the situation and consult the stakeholders and figure out what the prudent thing would be to do for our community,” Kelly said.
Limits on a county judge’s authority
Section 2-C of Abbott’s order stipulates the following limits on what local government entities can do if the hospitalization rate exceeds 15% for seven days: there can be no fines or imprisonment for violating local COVID-19 infection-control measures, but authorized officials may remove violators from a location by force; and the county judge may not order businesses to reduce capacity to less than 50% of total occupancy.
“The Governor has eviscerated all the emergency powers of the county judge and mayor and has seized that power exclusively for the governor’s office,” Kelly said. “We’re being micromanaged out of Austin.”
Public schools, jails and nursing homes are to follow the COVID-19 guidelines of their respective regulatory agencies, according to Abbott's order.
The Texas Education Agency hadn’t developed its standards and practices as of Tuesday.
“Updated public health guidance from TEA will be coming this week,” states a Tuesday message on TEA’s website regarding Abbott’s order.
A staffer with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards indicated no standards and practices had been adopted as of Wednesday. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which regulates nursing homes, wasn’t immediately available for comment Wednesday.
Other reactions to Abbott’s order
The Texas State Teachers Association released a statement Tuesday, urging “the governor to keep his mask mandate in place, especially in our public schools, and see that it is enforced.” The Texas Classroom Teachers Association also issued a release, stating, “We know there are those who will welcome the end of the health and safety requirements that have accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic, … but we caution that the price paid by those who attend and work in our public schools, and by their families, could be high.”
Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa issued a press release Tuesday stating Abbott’s order “is extraordinarily dangerous.”
“He is the worst Governor in modern Texas history,” states Hinojosa’s release. “This will kill Texans. Our country’s infectious disease specialists have warned that we should not put our guard down, even as we make progress towards vaccinations. Abbott doesn’t care.”
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) expressed support for Abbott’s order on-air Wednesday during FoxBusiness, saying Texans can be smart, safe and practice social distancing.
“Texas are ready to get back to work, Texans are eager to get back to work,” Cruz said.
